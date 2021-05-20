CADILLAC — More than 1,000 flags can now be seen at Maple Hill Cemetery as the annual project to place flags at the graves of every veteran buried there was completed Tuesday.
The small flags were placed on the graves of veterans by volunteers and members of veteran organizations, including Korean War veteran Winford Lovelace.
The 91-year-old Mississippi native served his country during the Korean War in the Army Medical Core. Tuesday was his first time placing the flags on the graves and he was happy to do it.
Every year before Memorial Day, volunteers gather at the south end of the cemetery and begin roaming through the markers and searching for the graves of those who served in the military. Then they place a flag at the site to honor that veteran.
This tradition was started about 15 years ago by Herb and Harold Ide, according to veteran Bruce DuVall of Cadillac. DuVall helped them and eventually took on the task of organizing the flag placement.
DuVall heads up the yearly effort, making sure that every veteran buried in Maple Hill Cemetery is honored with a flag for Memorial Day.
The flags will be up for about a week after the holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.