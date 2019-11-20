CADILLAC — The Cadillac American Legion post will be celebrating Thanksgiving, and veterans, along with their families, are invited.
Dinner organizer Ritchie Harris said all veterans and their family members are invited for the Thanksgiving meal, which will be free of charge.
“They’re invited to come down, have some dinner and watch the football game,‘ Harris said.
In past years, Harris said around 170 people have attended the Thanksgiving dinner, which is why they’re asking all interested attendees to call ahead and let him know they plan to be there.
“That way, I’ll know how many people I need to buy for,‘ Harris said.
For dinner, there will be turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, green bean casserole, rolls, vegetables and dessert. All the food will be provided but Harris said they are asking for donations of homemade pies from the community.
Harris said attendees should call the Legion by Nov. 26 to let them know they will be attending. The Legion’s phone number is (231) 775-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.