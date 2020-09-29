MARION — Veterans and first responders from around the country gathered in Osceola County over the weekend and on Monday to enjoy each other's company and bond over shared experiences.
Being able to go pheasant hunting was almost an afterthought, albeit a very appealing one.
The Veterans Pheasant Hunt held at Tails-A-Waggin Acres gamebird preserve near Marion attracted between 350 and 400 attendees from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28.
The 15th annual event invited veterans, along with firefighters, police, EMTs and other first responders to enjoy a pheasant hunt on the 400-acre Tails-A-Waggin property and a meal completely free of charge.
Event organizer Chuck Connell said the hunt wouldn't be possible without the countless hours put in by volunteers — some of whom bring their hunting dogs to assist the attendees on their expeditions — as well as the generous sponsors who help pay for the cost of birds, food and other necessities.
"We believe this was the good Lord's plan from the start and he has sent us the best volunteers that are the real reason this program works," Connell said. "God bless our great country and all our protectors."
This year, Connell estimated they released around 1,600-1,700 birds throughout the four days the event was held.
Air Force veteran, volunteer and longtime attendee Tim Beaver said every year he witnesses amazing reactions from people during the event, and this year was no exception.
One attendee that made an impression on him this year was a severely handicapped veteran from Grand Junction, Colorado, who hadn't gone hunting in more than 40 years.
Beaver said the man made the trip all the way from Colorado after learning about the event online. He said it was incredible to see the veteran's joy during the hunt.
"He had a grin all the way around," Beaver said.
Volunteer Anne Methner said she was brought to tears during one day of the event, when her dog, Rosa, helped a disabled veteran during his hunt.
Methner said the veteran had no use of his legs and had to hunt using a special all-terrain track chair.
After the hunt, Methner said the veteran asked if he could take Rosa on a walk back through the hunting area, just to spend a little more time with her.
"I started tearing up," Methner said. "I couldn't talk ... that's what this is all about. To be able to give something to someone they wouldn't normally have access to ... I can't even explain it. I asked if I could give him a hug afterward, instead of just a handshake."
Ian Eichel, who served in the Marine Corps, decided to get his own hunting dogs after attending the pheasant hunt a couple times, and he now volunteers to help put the event on each year.
Eichel said there is "never a dull moment" during the pheasant hunt, and even the simplest things can create unforgettable memories, such as a couple years ago, when he and about 30 other attendees sat around listening to two World War II veterans share stories with each other, (they actually served in the same part of Alaska, but didn't realize it until meeting at Tails-A-Waggin).
"It's the people you meet here, the stories ... everything," Eichel said.
Another veteran who brought his dog to help in the hunt was Mitch Nihart, who served in the Army and suffered traumatic brain injuries from the concussive force of explosions — injuries that cause him to become confused at times.
"When you get easily confused, you get mad, then you get sad," Nihart said. "Then when you get sad, you get mad again."
Nihart said he doesn't hear a lot of combat stories from the men and women who attend the pheasant hunt; it's just good to be around people who come from a similar place.
"You can't feel sorry for yourself here," Nihart said. "It's hard to feel that you're unique or challenged when you're around people that are more challenged than you are. You're with your brothers and sisters in arms — it's just a wonderful experience. Being able to shoot at some birds is a bonus."
In past years, a CH-47 Chinook did a flyby during the hunt but Beaver said this year the helicopters were deployed overseas and couldn't make it out.
Instead, Michigan State Police troopers and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office agreed to bring out a couple cruisers, which they positioned with their lights on while a flag ceremony was conducted.
For more information on the hunt, go to veteranshunt.org.
