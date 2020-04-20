CADILLAC — Inspiration for a veterans’ cemetery in the Cadillac area came after recognizing the need for a convenient and affordable location for veterans’ families to visit their fallen heroes.
Most of Michigan’s military cemeteries are downstate, and traveling this distance regularly is not economical for many families in the Wexford area. Local nonprofit, Veterans Serving Veterans, Inc., plans to solve this dilemma by building a veterans’ cemetery in Cadillac. “Many of these vets are on a very limited, fixed income. They can be taken there and interred, but their family members can’t go back and forth to be with them after they’re interred because they can’t afford it,‘ said VSV organizer Lynn Brown. “One of my biggest inspirations was it’s going to be convenient for the families. As well, it’s going to be a very nice place, I hope, for the veterans to remain for eternity.‘
Plans for this cemetery were jumpstarted by Korean-era veteran Carl Lamphere who donated five acres at the corner of 41 Rd. and Haring Road, just north of the Cadillac airport. Cemetery visionaries, Lynn Brown and Dr. Roger Bandeen, plan to name the cemetery “Whispering Pines Veterans Cemetery‘ after the mix of conifers that has stood on the lot for decades. “Lamphere actually planted these trees himself 50 to 60 years ago,‘ Brown said. “We’re going to completely clear it, so that we have a clean palate.‘ Brown plans to sell wood from the lot to help fund other aspects of the project as well.
Brown, who served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971, said that even though work on the cemetery has just begun, people in the area have already expressed interest. “We have two veterans still at the funeral home that their families have not been able to inter them,‘ Brown said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to put them here.‘ Once “Whispering Pines‘ is complete, it will have a capacity just under 6,000, and space will be available for the spouses of veterans as well.
The cemetery does not have a precise completion date yet. Brown said that completing the project will depend on donations and how many volunteers they have. “I can’t put a calendar date on it,‘ Brown said. “I’d like to see it done as soon as we can. These veterans are not getting younger.‘
Brown and Bandeen hope to start offering burial sites even before the cemetery is completely finished. “We won’t wait until the whole thing is completed before we start. It will be a phased program,‘ said Bandeen. “In a year, we’d like to have a corner somewhere where we can start burying our veterans with the tombstones similar to what you see in Arlington.‘
The final vision for the cemetery includes a memorial plaque wall, a columbarium, a committal shelter, and seasonal trees to provide fall and spring color. “If we could afford to do it, you know, the technology is out there where you could put a barcode on the tombstone and then scan it into your phone and then listen to or read the biography of the veteran,‘ Bandeen said. “If a grandchild wants to come in and learn about grandma or grandpa and how they served their country, they can scan it in and listen.‘
Vets Serving Vets relies on the generosity and volunteerism of the Cadillac community to make their mission a reality. “The Cadillac area is such a veteran friendly area,‘ Bandeen said. “There are nine to ten thousand veterans in Wexford county alone.‘ Brown and Bandeen hope that the continued generosity of volunteers and donors will help bring “Whispering Pines‘ to fruition through their combined effort. The main needs right now are volunteers, equipment, and financial donations. “It takes a village,‘ Brown said. “People might have a piece of equipment that can pull stumps after they’re done. People can come to pile brush and help us burn it or dispose of it.‘
Anyone interested in learning more about “Whispering Pines‘ and the vision of VSV can visit www.vetsservingvets.org or their Facebook page, “Cadillac Vets Serving Vets.‘ Individuals interested in donating can do so online or by mailing checks to P.O. Box 266, Cadillac, MI 49601. Checks can be made payable to Veterans Serving Veterans, Inc., with “cemetery‘ written in the memo line.
