MARION — Three contests sponsored by the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6015 Auxiliary are hoping to get local students to show their patriotism and artistic sides.
The first competition, the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, annually has more than 4,000 high school students from across the country enter. It starts with interested ninth- through 12th-grade students entering at Marion VFW post. It moves to the state level and finally to the national level.
The first-place winner from each state advances to national judging and competes for national awards totaling $31,500. The contest is open to all high school students in public, private, parochial or home school programs in the United States. The deadline to have an entry to the local post is March 31.
Students must be U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals and they don’t have to be related to a VFW or Auxiliary member to participate. Two and three-dimensional art entries are accepted but digital art, photography and jewelry are not.
The second contest, Illustrating America, is an art contest for elementary and middle/junior high students that encourages their artistic abilities. The contest consists of three grade divisions: first- and second grades, third- through fifth-grades and sixth- through eighth-grade. Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted.
Like the high school competition, entries must be submitted to the Marion VFW Post by March 31.
The third and final competition is the VFW Auxiliary national anthem singing contest, Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue. It is open to youth ages 6 to 16 and contestants may sing “The Star-Spangled Banner‘ in the arrangement and genre of their choice, including rock, pop, reggae, R and B, hip-hop, country, classical and other genres.
Marion VFW Auxiliary Junior Vice President Cheryl Sutton said her group feels each of these contests is a great opportunity for teachers and/or parents to open up the discussion about patriotism and encourage children to explore their thoughts and views.
“We want to help them and get them interested in what they draw. It can create discussions,‘ Sutton said.
For more information, visit the Youth Activities section at vfwauxiliary.org/resources for an application and more information, including eligibility requirements, contest rules, national awards and deadlines. The website also shows the artwork for 2019-2020 National winners in each grade division.
