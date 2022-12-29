Victim of 2017 Manton motel explosion files lawsuit against multiple parties

CADILLAC — One of the victims of the 2017 Green Mill Motel explosion in Manton has filed a lawsuit against several people involved in the incident and ensuing legal proceedings, including multiple law enforcement and Wexford County court officials.
Brian Adams filed the lawsuit against his mother Amanda Skardoutos, former Manton Chief of Police Michael Long, then-Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Elmore, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Johanna Carey, then-Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins, and four people the lawsuit claims were the owners and/or operators of the Green Mill Motel — Arthur Feyers, Patricia Feyers, John Thoel and Melissa Thoel.
On May 17, 2017, Adams was severely burned over 85% of his body when a butane hash oil lab assembled by his mother exploded in their motel room around 4 a.m. Adams’ brother, Marcus Thomas, also was burned but his injuries were relatively minor compared to Adams’.
Skardoutos later was sentenced to between 80 months and 10 years in prison, with 37 days credited, for two child abuse convictions, and between 67 months and 10 years, with 37 days credited, for an arson conviction. She currently is imprisoned at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County.
In the lawsuit, Adams asks for a financial award in excess of $25,000 exclusive of costs, interest and attorney fees, in addition to an award of punitive damages.
Adams’ lawsuit alleges that he’s suffered damages as a result of actions taken and not taken by the defendants.
Damages listed in the lawsuit include the following: Pain and suffering, grave physical injuries resulting in burns over 85% of his body, injuries to his trachea and lungs, mental anguish, emotional distress, fright and shock, humiliation and mortification; loss of wages and earning capacity; reasonable medical and hospital expenses; loss of society and companionship; and loss of financial support.
The lawsuit lists three different counts, the first being “premises liability,” the second being “negligence” and the third being “violation of MCL 722.623.”
The first two counts pertain to Skardoutos, the Feyers and the Thoels, and claim that they are responsible for the conditions at the motel that led up to the explosion. The third count pertains to Long, Elmore, Carey and Wiggins, and claims that they were negligent in their duties to report suspected child abuse and/or neglect.
Elmore, Wiggins and Carey filed a response to the lawsuit arguing that they had no obligation to report under MCL 722.62 and also that they are protected by governmental and “absolute” immunity.
Last week, 26th Circuit Court Judge Edward Black ruled in favor of Elmore, Wiggins and Carey and dismissed them from the lawsuit.
Long also has requested he be dismissed from the lawsuit on the grounds that he, too, has governmental and absolute immunity.
In response to Long’s motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit, Adams filed an addendum arguing that Long “acted outside the scope of his authority and was not engaged in a governmental function when he failed to call child protective services on numerous occasions when he had reason to suspect child neglect of plaintiff.”
Several of the exhibits included in the lawsuit are related to an investigation conducted by Long and forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017. The investigation focused on an incident that occurred a couple of weeks before the explosion at the motel, and was based on allegations of drug-related activity on the part of Skardoutos. At the time, the prosecutor’s office deemed there wasn’t enough evidence to issue charges without further investigation.
The Feyers also filed a response to Adams’ lawsuit claiming that they do not own any interest in the Green Mill Motel and that at the time of the incident, the motel was sold on a land contract to John Thoel. The Feyers also requested they be dismissed from the lawsuit and awarded actual costs and attorneys fees for defending the action, and “any further relief the court deems just and necessary under the circumstances.”
Today, a hearing is scheduled on the lawsuit in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court. Judge Black will be presiding over the hearing.
