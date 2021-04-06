LAKE CITY — Not much new was known about the weekend incident in Missaukee County that resulted in the deaths of two people.
On Monday, Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said the 30-year-old male suspect and the 62-year-old Missaukee County female murder victim were scheduled to have autopsies performed to determine the cause of death. Carroll also said police have a pretty good idea who both the man and woman are, but the autopsy also will give police an identification for each individual.
He also said detectives were not releasing information regarding motive Monday.
On Sunday, police said they believed the 62-year-old Missaukee County woman was murdered and the suspect had died due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Michigan State Police were called Saturday night to perform a welfare check at North Seven Mile Road home in West Branch Township. When troopers entered the home, they found the woman dead from an apparent homicide, Michigan State Police said. Troopers identified a suspect and broadcast an alert.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Cadillac Police spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled and police pursued. During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the police officer. No officers or vehicles were struck. Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit and set up stop sticks on M-55 near M-66. The suspect's vehicle was stopped and he fled on foot, according to police.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Support team, MSP Canine and MSP Aviation were used to help locate the suspect. MSP Aviation located the suspect shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday near a golf course, dead. MSP Emergency Support Team members arrived at the location and confirmed the 30-year-old suspect, who also was found to be a relative of the murder victim, was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
