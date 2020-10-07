CADILLAC — After some of his victims and their parents either gave impact statements or read them, a 26-year-old Manton man received his sentence stemming from two criminal sexual conduct convictions Tuesday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Nathan Christopher Helsel was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for guilty pleas to third-degree CSC, person 13-15, with 69 days credited and third-degree CSC multiple variables with 68 days credited. The first CSC related offense stemmed from incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2018-July 30, 2019, while the other CSC conviction stemmed from incidents occurring between the dates of July 1, 2016-July 3, 2016. Both occurred in Cedar Creek Township. Both sentences also are to run concurrently.
As part of his plea, four counts of first-degree CSC, one count of second-degree CSC, and one count of fourth-degree CSC were dismissed. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees as part of each conviction. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Also, as part of both pleas, Helsel is a mandated lifetime sex offender registration and will have to complete sex offender counseling.
Since the Michigan Attorney General’s Office represented the people due to a conflict in the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, both agreements included a provision that the AG’s Office will not prosecute other potential alleged acts that the AG’s office filed on May 21, but those victims were allowed to submit or give victim impact statements.
While many of those statements were already submitted to the court, some victims gave statements during Helsel’s sentencing. In all the statements, it was clear Helsel caused his victims anger, trust issues, and tremendous damage.
One of Helsel’s minor victims read a statement via Zoom. In her statement, the victim said she was had just finished her freshman year of high school, was excelling athletically and academically, but nothing prepared her for what she was about to endure due to Helsel’s actions.
This victim and others who either spoke or had written statements read talked about the trust that Helsel gained before he raped them. They all talked about how they felt “defiled,‘ “belittled‘ or a stranger in their own skin. They talked about how Helsel would smirk at them as if he knew he had gotten away with it. He showed “no damage‘ and “no remorse‘ for his actions.
Finally, a victim warned the court not to let him slip through the cracks because Helsel is a “rapist or predator‘ who would do this again if he was released.
Danielle Russo Bennetts, who was the special prosecutor from the attorney general’s office, said she couldn’t say anything better in her final statements that the victims didn’t already say. She said, in particular, the actions of one of his minor victims who came forward was what started the ball rolling. Once she came forward, “the flood gates opened‘ as it related to other victims coming forward.
“Her bravery at 16 is outstanding,‘ Russo Bennetts said.
When asked if he wished to say anything before his sentence was handed down, Helsel simply said, “No thank you, your honor.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.