Video about CTC automotive program could win national contest

CADILLAC — With only about a day left in online voting, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center power sports and equipment class is hoping a late surge will help them win a national video contest.
The class submitted a video in the Channellock Trade School Trade-Up Competition and they are currently among the top three entries.
That means no matter what, they’ll receive at least $1,000 in cash, along with Channellock tools for all team members and their classroom. If they win the first-place award, they will receive $5,000 in cash, tools for all team members and their classroom, and a classroom makeover with Channellock Blue wall paint and fat heads.
Power sports and equipment program instructor Dave Mackey said they submitted a video in the contest last year but didn’t make it to the top three.
This year, digital media production student Kaden Darrow agreed to film and edit the video.
Digital media production paraprofessional Rich Spicer said Darrow was the “natural choice‘ to make the video.
“He’s a go-getter and he has a vision,‘ Spicer said. “He cares about doing a good job. He’s an impressive young man.‘
The video features panning camera shots of students and tools in the power sports and equipment classroom, a Rich Spicer voiceover written by Darrow, and an interview with CTC director Tim Rigling.
Darrow said he agreed to take on the project because he felt like it would be a challenge.
He said he was excited to learn that the video was among the top three, although he wasn’t necessarily surprised because he worked hard and knew he did a good job.
“It was pretty dope,‘ Darrow said about learning the video was doing so well. The 17-year-old Pine River High School senior eventually wants to become a television anchorman and plans to attend the journalism and technical communications program at Ferris State University.
Mackey said whatever winnings they receive in the contest will go toward purchasing new equipment and tools for the classroom.
“Our tools are getting a little tired,‘ said Mackey, who added that demand for jobs related to power sports and equipment is through the roof right now.
Spicer said the video currently is about 80 votes behind the leader. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
To see the video and vote, go to https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=177366223563362 and click “like.‘
