Video shows events leading up to fatal shooting of man with machete by Cadillac officer

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department on Wednesday released body camera footage showing what transpired before and after a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.
The following is a description of those events.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with the Cadillac Police Department was dispatched to Aldrich Street on what initially was reported as an attempted breaking and entering.
When the officer arrived on scene, he spoke with a man who said that someone with a machete had pushed in his air conditioner and was trying to get into his house.
Shortly afterward, the officer spoke to a woman living next door, who identified herself as the girlfriend of 49-year-old Matthew Bigler, who also lived at the residence and was in possession of the machete.
She said when she arrived home from work that night, Bigler told her that he loved her but that she had to get out of the house. She said she wasn't sure why he was acting that way.
The officer entered the garage of the residence and opened the door to the backyard, where Bigler was holding his dog, with the machete upraised in his hand. The officer yelled "don't do that" two times, at which point Bigler maneuvered the knife under the dog's throat. The next moment, the dog ran out of the frame, and Bigler moved toward the officer with the machete. The officer shot Bigler two times outside the garage and once inside, where he had managed to enter before collapsing.
The officer then notified dispatch that shots were fired and requested EMS assistance for Bigler. The officer performed CPR on Bigler and when additional units arrived on scene, another officer took over.
Bigler died at the scene.
Bigler's father, William, told the Cadillac News that he questioned why the officer didn't first attempt to Tase his son, rather than immediately resorting to lethal force.
"We might still have our son alive," William Bigler said. "That's probably going to sit with us the rest of our lives."
The Cadillac Police Department has turned over the investigation to the Michigan State Police.
The Cadillac officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, pursuant to Cadillac Police protocol.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said at this time, he could not comment directly on the incident, since it's under investigation by MSP.
"Due to the ongoing investigation by MSP into the officer involved shooting, I am going to refrain from making a statement until our prosecutor can review their findings and makes his determination," Ottjepka said. "I understand that the deceased family has many questions and are grieving. While I think the video answers many questions they may have additional that I will not be able to address until the investigative process plays out."
Speaking generally, Ottjepka said the Cadillac Police Department protocol for handling situations involving a weapon is based on a "plus-one use of force continuum." What that means is if an officer has reason to believe a suspect has a weapon, the protocol is for them to address the situation with a level of force one higher. For instance, if someone is coming at an officer with their fists, using a Taser would be an appropriate response. For someone coming at an officer with a lethal weapon such a knife or gun, however, there is nowhere else for the officer to go besides lethal force.
Ottjepka said it’s department policy in any officer-involved shooting to request an outside agency such as MSP conduct an investigation to determine that the officer followed proper protocol. Based on all available evidence, Ottjepka said he’s confident that the officer in this case did.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting has been withheld and won't be released unless the prosecutor decides to pursue charges against him. Ottjepka said at this point, the matter is considered a private personnel issue, since it has not been shown that the officer did anything wrong in handling the incident.
Ottjepka added that the department has been in contact with the officer every day since the incident. He said the officer has access to the department chaplain and any other support resources they are able to offer. He said they're also scheduling a "critical incident stress debriefing" for all the officers who responded to the incident. In these debriefings, former and current law enforcement personnel act at counselors to help officers process what happened and deal with trauma.
Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer for the MSP Seventh District, said they handle these types of investigations the same way they would handle a homicide case.
They confiscate the weapon used in the killing, examine ballistic evidence at the scene, collect bullet casings, conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, talk to witnesses and officers and watch any available camera footage of the incident.
After reviewing all the evidence, Carroll said at that point they’ll submit a report to the prosecutor’s office, which then will make a determination if criminal charges should be pursued. This process may be complete within two to three weeks or it may take months, depending on if they have to wait for information such as autopsy results.
Bigler was a father of three children, and grandfather to three grandchildren.
William Bigler said his son had a great heart, although he added that he "struggled with life in general." He said Matthew dealt with mental health issues, which were exacerbated by a car crash he was involved with a number of years ago that broke his neck and prevented him from being able to find steady work.
"At his age, you really can't tell your son what to do," William said. "We kept encouraging him to get a mental health evaluation ... But I don't really know what he was in to. He was always nice to us."
Ottjepka said this is the first shooting of its kind within the living memory of anyone at the department. He said he discussed the incident with retired deputy chief Eric Eller, who served at the department for nearly 30 years, beginning in the 1990s. Eller said during his time at the department, he does not remember a single case of a Cadillac police officer shooting and killing a suspect, although there was an instance of an officer shooting at a suspect but not killing them.
There have been other instances, however, of officer-involved shootings around the area, including in 2019, when an officer from the Evart Police Department Tased a man who died after falling on the knife he was holding; and in 2015, when an MSP trooper shot and killed a man near Marion who reportedly rushed at police with a metal pipe.
