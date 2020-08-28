CADILLAC — Leading up to the start of the new school year, Cadillac Area Public Schools staff, students, and parents have been in uncharted territory.
On Tuesday, Rylie Williams was at Cadillac Junior High School with her daughter Eva McMurray, 6, who will be a new kindergarten student this fall. While this is an exciting time, Rylie and Eva were at the junior high to pick up a Dell Chromebook. Eva's first bus ride, in-person classroom experience, and school concert will have to wait until next year.
For the upcoming school year, Eva will be a CAPS student, but her teacher will be either her mom or seen through an internet connection. Her classroom will not be in one of the three elementary buildings within the district, but rather the internet.
Eva is one of more than 500 students in the district who have opted to start the school year virtually.
"I'm ready but nervous because it is new," Rylie said. "I hope she will want to sit down with me and learn. (Eva) is excited about starting school."
While parents and students like Rylie and Eva are experiencing new things this fall, so are some staff within the district.
While the former Kenwood Elementary principal already was in a new position as the principal of Cadillac Innovation High School, Kelly Buckmaster also is overseeing the district's virtual enrollment and coordination. In July, the district released its plan regarding how it would educate students, which included options for face-to-face learning at school, a fully virtual online plan, and a hybrid model for when face-to-face students needed to stay home for a period of time.
Buckmaster said there are a couple of new applications for the Viking Virtual program. One of the things that Buckmaster said they try to make clear when families seek to register is the need for a reliable internet connection.
While internet access is the most important question asked of families by the district, Buckmaster said the families want to know they can have access to a device for their child or children to use. While the district does have Chromebooks to offer, there also is a $25 insurance fee to check out the device. Buckmaster also said they could waive the fee but if the device is damaged or lost they would be responsible for the cost of repair or replacement up to $200.
Buckmaster said students in grades K-5 will be working with a CAPS teacher who will provide daily lessons beginning Aug. 31, the first day of school. Students in grades 6-12 will be using a different platform than elementary students and may begin their courses beginning Aug. 28.
Although secondary students will have the ability to start early and work ahead, Buckmaster said they will have to be motivated to do so as there is a lot of content for them to work through.
"There will be mentors doing weekly contact (with 6-12 grade students). It will be a little different than K-5 because (elementary students) will have interactions with a teacher who is designing the curriculum and scheduled contact," she said.
Buckmaster said even if they are not in school, virtual students should fill out a free and reduced lunch form so they can have access to free breakfast and lunch if they so choose. Virtual students can pick up the meals for the week from 10-10:30 a.m. on Mondays at the Cadillac Junior High School bus loop.
All Viking Virtual students who wish to take advantage of the free breakfast and lunch must fill out the application found at www.lunchapp.com by Sept. 14. Virtual students also are allowed to attend and participate in extracurricular activities outside of the school day.
Finally, if a student or family decides the virtual program is not right for them they need to call their assigned building's principal by Sept. 14 to return to face-to-face instruction.
