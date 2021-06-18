Village of Mesick applies for $1M grant to pay for water system upgrades

MESICK — Officials with the village of Mesick are hoping to take advantage of some funding that recently became available through the state to complete some necessary yet expensive water system upgrades.
In April, the Mesick Village Council voted to apply for a $1 million grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to fund the replacement of watermains in several areas of the municipality.
Department of Public Works Supervisor Ben Heymes said if their grant application is approved, they'll be able to replace around four to five blocks of 6-inch cast iron or cement piping with 8-inch piping made of materials that meet current industry standards (PVC, HDPE, etc.).
The project would replace an estimated 3,250 linear feet of watermain: 780 linear feet on West John Street; 920 linear feet on East John Street; and 1,550 linear feet on Adelbert, Walter and Edward streets.
Replacement of these pipes will lead to immediate water quality improvements for area residents, who likely would see less discoloration due to buildup that accrues on cast iron pipes, said Heymes; in addition Heymes said the larger 8-inch pipes would improve the flow and reliability of the water, which is of particular importance for fire department operations in the area.
As a requirement of the grant, the village must match the amount by 10%, or $100,000. To add more points to their application (and thus increase their likelihood of being awarded the grant), the village council voted to add $10,000 to their match, bringing the village's contribution to $110,000.
Heymes said the grant opportunity opened up as a result of funding that has filtered down through the various COVID-19 relief initiatives that have been passed by the federal government.
While there are a number of upgrades that Heymes said eventually need to be made to the village water system, they tried to frame their grant request so as to be in line with their financial limitations. To wit, Heymes said they could have requested up to $2 million in grant dollars through MEDC, but that would have required a $200,000 match from the village, which council decided would have made too large a dent on their savings.
Another factor that limited the scope of their grant request is the fact that the village is still paying off a number of other improvements they recently made to their water and wastewater systems. These improvements were funded mainly through low-interest loans provided by the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. One project in 2017 was funded by a roughly $1.2 million loan and one in 2019 was funded by a $1.7 million low-interest loan and a grant of $430,000.
"We're not in any sort of emergency mode with the system," Heymes said. "We're just trying to stay ahead of potential improvements that have to be made down the line, and this is the one of the best funding sources out there for that."
Heymes said applying for the grant has been a learning process, as the village hasn't had much experience working with the MEDC in the past. For instance, there are a number of strings attached to these grants, such as the hiring of an administrator whose sole duty is to handle and distribute the funds, if they are allocated.
Brian Rowlie, engineer with Fleis and VandenBrink, has been assisting the village in applying for the grant.
Rowlie said since the grant is geared toward communities that have a higher prevalence of low to moderate income residents, Mesick has a good chance of being selected. He added that another factor that increases the village's chance of being selected is the health and safety value of the project they're hoping to fund.
"This project would benefit the entire community as the distribution system will see increased fire flows, reliability and overall system capacity," Rowlie said.
The MEDC will announce which municipalities have been selected for grant assistance in July, Rowlie said. Assuming Mesick is selected, the project will be undertaken sometime in 2022.
