CADILLAC — All the way from Bremer to Cass streets, Mitchell Street was flooded with vintage cars as far as the eye could see at the 2021 Back to the Bricks Promotional Tour.
Cadillac is the fourth stop on the tour, which started in Flint, and then came through Mt. Pleasant and Boyne City. The city of Cadillac hasn't hosted the tour since 2012, but it was brought back after the annual Cadillac Lakes Cruise & Car Show was cancelled.
Collectors, enthusiasts and visitors alike came from all over the state to see the 300 cars on display. Some vintage car owners shared the story of their vehicle and how they got behind its wheel.
Ed Robarge from Lapeer is the owner of a 1974 Plymouth Duster.
Robarge and his son owned a pizza shop in Holly, and one evening while delivering pizza, he noticed the car lying in a ditch in a trailer park. Sometime after he was at the Holly Inn and by chance met the mother of the car's owner.
"I said, do you think he'd sell it? And she said 'I don't know about him, but I want it gone,'" Robarge said.
Around $800 later, it was his. The car was originally black and striped, but Robarge re-painted it a bright lime green.
Robarge said he's attended several shows with the car, and he's happy to be back after last year's COVID-19 cancellations.
Rick Callender came from Clio for the event. He's the owner of a light yellow 1957 Oldsmobile. After purchasing the car in Detroit in 1990, Callender stripped and painted the car, adding air conditioning and a pearl coating that he says makes the car shine in the sun. He also added a classic pair of fuzzy dice to the mirror.
Callender said his father used to fix up old cars, and it's been his hobby ever since. Now that the state is opening up, he said he's happy to be back at events.
"It's good. I miss all the people, all the guys, and talking to everybody," Callender said. "It's a lot of fun, and this is like my whole group of people down through this road."
Jeff Coleman from Genese County owns a 1964 Chavelle Malibu. He had the same car in high school and decided to look for another. When he bought the car it was in the middle of restoration, but with the help of a friend and his son-in-law, Coleman was able to finish the job.
Coleman said he was always a fan of vintage cars, but he never had the money to own one until now. He's taken his vehicle on every Back to the Bricks tour thus far, with the exception of the first one.
A longtime vintage car enthusiast, Coleman is currently on a car show committee in Genese County, where they have an annual car show in July.
Don Moeller owns a black 1955 Mercury Montclair that he bought on Facebook. He says they only made about 55,000 of the model that year, and he's always wanted to own one.
"I saw one of these when I was a teenager, and I liked it then, and it took me a long time to find one," Moeller said.
Moeller said he's added a new interior, paint, drive line, air conditioning and window tint. It took the entire three and a half years that he's owned the car to bring it to its current condition.
Last year, Moeller wasn't able to attend many shows because of the pandemic, and the year before that he was still working on the car, but he's finally able to show it off in 2021.
Robert Knowlton came from Lapeer with his 1987 442 Oldsmobile. He bought the car from a dealership near his home. It has never been touched, and is in its completely original condition, with only 60,000 miles.
"It's got the original spare tire in the trunk, never been out," Knowlton said.
A unique feature of Knowlton's car is a stuffed version of Animal from The Muppets. It sits in the passenger seat of whatever car he's driving at every show he goes to. Knowlton said coming to car shows is an experience in itself that's hard to describe. He's met many friends through his passion for vintage cars and car shows.
"It's like one big family, everybody knows everybody, and if something breaks down and you need some help, somebody will stop and help you with it," Knowlton said.
Back to the Bricks is now headed to Muskegon on Tuesday, followed by St. Johns on Wednesday. They'll then head back to Flint before their weeklong main event in August.
