CADILLAC — Robbie Schaefer was in Cadillac Friday to talk with a group of fellow musicians.
While the accomplished musician has had a 30-year career in the band Eddie from Ohio, as a solo artist and also is a playwright, he wasn’t talking to a room full of people with similar life paths. Instead, he was talking to and playing music for a group whose musical journey was just getting started. He was talking to eighth-grade students in Cadillac.
Schaefer is set to play two shows Saturday as part of the Gopherwood Concert Series, but on Friday, he was performing for the middle school music students as part of an assembly by the Cadillac Arts Council.
“I’m gonna sing some songs for them, but I’m also talking to them about making a life in music and what that can look like,” he said.
“A lot of people, not just kids, have this idea that you are either a guy on a street corner with his guitar case open or you are Taylor Swift. They think there is no in-between and there is a whole lot of in-between.”
Gopherwood Concert Series organizer Paul Brown said the third time was the charm in getting Schaefer in front of the students. He said due to the pandemic, the arts council wasn’t able to get artists in front of the students. In Schaefer’s case, they had attempted it two times before and it couldn’t be worked out.
“I think it’s important that they are exposed to different aspects of art and artists, so they can see what it is to be an artist,” Brown said. “Even if you are not someone who does this for a living, you can still enjoy art. One of our missions for the art council is to bring artists in front of students.”
Gopherwood is hosting a special kid’s show by Schaefer at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Elks, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cadillac. Also at 7 p.m. Saturday, Schaefer will be performing for the adults at the Elks.
Admission for the kids’ show is a new hat, mittens or gloves while tickets for the evening show are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Students 13-18 $7 in advance, $9 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Advance tickets can be purchased at Toy Town, Horizon Books, The After 26 Depot Cafe, online at My North Tickets, or via phone at 1-800-836-0717.
For more information about Gopherwood, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts are affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
