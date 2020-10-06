CADILLAC - The volunteers at the Wexford County Historical Society are launching a fundraising campaign to meet expenses through a virtual and media campaign.
"Operation Come Together: Preserving Wexford County History's Home Under Dome" event Kickoff starts on Thursday, Oct. 8 and continues on Friday, Oct. 9.
Their fundraising events in the past have helped transform the once quiet WCHS Museum into a hub of educational and social activities; the speakers series, the Santa Sighting event, Lumberjack Dances and New Year's Eve soirees.
Their website, wexfordcountyhistory.org, hosts an archive of historical area photos.
They are also transforming one of our architectural treasures, the 1913 Carnegie Library, home to the museum - into a stately and refined historic gem.
And during the summer, volunteers kept the musuem open to provide safe activities for the community.
Now they are asking for help to meet annual expenses.
"I am truly looking forward to this event," said Amy Schmid, WCHS president. "Because we receive no tax dollars we are 100 percent dependent on donations. We are so fortunate to be supported by our members, local businesses, donors and our beautiful community!"
The 21-day campaign has the goal to raise $20,000.
Operation Come Together:
The lauch of the virtual and media fundraising event begins on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. featuring interviews with WCHS leaders on the TV 9 &10 Morning Show.
On Friday, Oct. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to a short and safe public event, "Meet the Presidents," as the WCHS Museum on Beech Street. President Amy Schmid and incoming President Mark Mitchell will host.
Here's how to contribute:
Mail a check payable to WCHS, P.O Box 124, Cadillac, MI 49601.
To deliver a check in person, call the museum, 231-775-1717 to set up a time.
Members and sponsors will receive a mailing and a return envelope. Links can be found on the Facebook page and at wexfordcountyhistory.org.
