CADILLAC — On June 18, what some thought to be inevitable happened — The Northern District Fair Association unanimously voted to cancel the fair for 2020 and vowed to return in 2021.
At the time, NDF Fair Association President Ted Meyer said the fair was canceled due to a lack of sponsorships and not COVID-19 directly. But it would be hard to argue the pandemic didn’t play a role in why there was a lack of sponsorships.
The announcement was shared on the fair’s Facebook page.
In a Facebook post from the fair’s page, it said, “It was a tough decision and it was done with a lot of research and thought, but unfortunately we have decided to cancel the Northern District Fair for 2020. The main reason is that getting sponsors is near impossible due to business being closed because of COVID-19. We will see you in 2021.‘
Although the fair is canceled, one facet of it will still occur albeit in a different fashion.
Cadillac Area Livestock Committee President John Johnson said they are partnering with the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension to provide a virtual animal showcase and auction for the Northern District Fair. Johnson said it will be similar to what was done in June for the Marion Fair.
Although the Marion Fair was canceled in May, its board decided to have a virtual animal show and auction for those children and teens who were planning on showing an animal at the fair. The virtual event and auction were run by the Osceola County MSUE. It also was opened up to the kids who were supposed to show animals at the Osceola County Fair as it also was canceled.
While the Marion Fair had a face-to-face option for the auction, Johnson said the Northern District Fair will strictly be online. He said in order for 4-H to back the auction, the event needed to be online only.
“The committee wanted to have live animals at the fairgrounds even if it was Sunday-Thursday, but financially it was not feasible,‘ he said. “We would have had to get our own insurance, buy the program to do the registration, rent a dumpster and Porta-Johns, and all the little fees that would have to be produced.‘
In the end, Johnson said it was too much for the committee and instead they chose to partner with 4-H, which was free.
While things are still being finalized, Johnson said the hope is everything will be on the same days as it was originally scheduled to be. The fair was scheduled for Aug. 16-22. Last week, Johnson said the fair book was in the process of being downloaded and once that was completed the committee will set dates for registration as well as send letters to past buyers and prospective buyers.
“We are sending out save the date cards like a wedding and then we will send a letter out about how to participate,‘ he said.
Even before the fair was canceled, Johnson said the committee was thinking about what actions it would take if that was too happen. He also said the committee was in contact weekly with the fair board and in particular Meyer. After the fair board canceled the event, Johnson said the livestock committee met a week later and made the decision to move forward with the virtual showcase and auction.
More information should be known later this week and people should check the Wexford County MSUE website or Facebook page for details.
The hope is that what has transpired in 2020 is a once in a lifetime experience, but Johnson said it has forced the committee to think outside the box or in this case the barn.
“Hopefully, this doesn’t happen again where we have to cancel and do (the auction online), but in reality, it is nice to have the option to do the sale online,‘ he said. “It draws more people to purchase animals and if they can’t come they can always hop online to purchase an animal. It is another option for everyone.‘
