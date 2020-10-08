Virtual enrollment complicates area districts' student count efforts

CADILLAC — Wednesday was student count day — a day when districts count their pupils to determine their enrollment numbers, which determines how much funding they'll be getting from the state.
While some area districts were able to get a full count on Wednesday, others reported that due to new requirements in counting students enrolled in online learning, they wouldn't have a final count until later this week.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district's fall enrollment numbers have been steadily increasing over the last few weeks.
She said the district's flexibility in supporting students remotely and face-to-face has proven to be effective for their families. The district, as well as all schools, are under new guidelines this school year per legislation and Brown said the district is balancing face-to-face attendance and two-way communication with remote learners.
"This is a new protocol for schools this year and we greatly appreciate our staff diligently working to meet these new requirements," Brown said. "We will continue over the next days and weeks to verify and validate our student numbers."
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said he was quite surprised to see that enrollment numbers stayed about even.
“We’re pleasantly surprised,‘ Morrow said. “With everything that’s going on, we just weren’t sure what it would be.‘
As of Wednesday afternoon, Morrow said their count was 945, which is within a couple of students of last year’s count.
Considering that 22-25% of the student body currently is attending class virtually, Morrow said he anticipated they may lose enrollment as a result of virtual options being offered by every other school in the area.
Students had until Wednesday to decide if they were attending virtually or in person. Morrow noted that since the beginning of school, more kids have decided to return to face-to-face instruction after attending virtually for a period of time than vice versa.
Given the sheer numbers of students enrolled in virtual learning (they were expecting only 10-15% of the student body), Morrow said it has been quite an adjustment for teachers and staff, who have to maintain regular communications with online students to ensure they are attending class and completing their work.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Scott Akom agreed that maintaining two-way communications with large numbers of students has been a major challenge, made more difficult by the fact that guidance from the state kept changing.
“We’re pretty confident in our system now, though,‘ said Akom, who like Morrow, also was pleasantly surprised by student numbers on Wednesday.
Thanks to a big bump in kindergarten enrollment, Akom said their student count is about 30 more this year than last, bringing the total student body to 615.
Though no official count is in for Reed City Area Public Schools, Superintendent Michael Sweet said he expects the count to be around 1,380 students.
"I don't have any definitive numbers yet due to virtual students, but our enrolment prior to today has been about the same as last year," he said.
Evart Public Schools Superintendent Shirley Howard said she is in the process of getting the numbers from her principals and expects to have numbers by the end of the week, just in time for her meeting with the board of education on Monday, Oct. 12.
At Lake City Area Schools, Superintendent Kim Blaszak said the count appeared to be down about 20 students, from an anticipated 1,167 students to 1,147 counted students.
Blaszak attributed the low count to fewer students enrolled in Kindergarten.
"Kindergarten is not mandatory and some parents have chosen to keep them at home. We are defintely lower than we have been in the past," Blaszak said. "We have also had a number of families that moved during the closure to be closer to family and did not return to Lake City."
