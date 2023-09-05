Virtual meeting scheduled to discuss future of dams including Hodenpyl, Tippy

This is an aerial shot of the Hodenpyl Dam and it is one of 13 dams owned by Consumers Energy that will have a license expire in the next decade or so. Those who have concerns regarding the future of 13 hydroelectric facilities on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers, including the Tippy and Hodenpyl dams, should plan on attending several upcoming meetings.