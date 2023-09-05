Virtual meeting scheduled to discuss future of dams including Hodenpyl, Tippy

Those who have concerns regarding the future of 13 hydroelectric facilities on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers, including two in the Cadillac area, should plan on attending several upcoming meetings.
The two Cadillac area dams include the Tippy and Hodenpyl. Some of the meetings will be virtual while others will be in-person, but all will be hosted by Consumers Energy. The first virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
The utility company is hosting this meeting to share the progress that has been made over the last year and answering questions. A second meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16. To attend the virtual meeting, you must register at pscinc.co/ce-webinars.
Consumers Energy also is scheduled to hold in-person meetings regarding all 13 dams during the next few months. The meeting regarding the Tippy Dam is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Kaleva Norman Dickson School System, 4400 High Bridge Road in Brethren, while the meeting regarding the Hodenpyl Dam is scheduled on Nov. 13 at the Springville Township Community Center, 105 E. Mesick Ave. in Mesick. Doors for all the in-person public meetings will open at 5:30 p.m. with a start time of 6 p.m.
Consumers Energy held a press conference last month after it announced it would issue a request for proposal to explore the possibility of selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities. This was after Consumers Energy said in 2022 that it would unveil its plan regarding 13 dams scattered throughout the Lower Peninsula sometime in 2023. While the sale was mentioned as one of four possible outcomes, it was stressed no decision had been made in which direction Consumers Energy was going to take.
These four options include relicensing the dams and using them to continue power generation; surrendering the license and selling the dams to a third-party owner; removing the dams and returning the river to its natural state; or replacing the dam with an alternative structure that may not generate electricity, but maintains the reservoir and structure in place.
During August’s press conference, it was mentioned the preference of the RFP process was to find a single qualified buyer for all 13 facilities but Consumers Energy would be open to other scenarios. It also was anticipated that once posted, the RFP will be open until sometime in March 2024.
While some have stated they want the dams to remain for power generation and others have said they want it to return to the natural state, Consumers Energy stressed no decisions have been made. That remains the case as of Sept. 1.
The process only started in August 2022 and the company is looking at each of the dams on a case-by-case basis. Consumers Energy’s 30- to 40-year federal operating licenses on the aforementioned rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.
Consumers Energy began working with local officials and meeting with community leaders last year as licenses for the company’s dams begin to expire in 11 years. Consumers Energy’s 13 dams together produce less than 1% of energy used by the energy provider’s nearly 2 million customers and they are several times more expensive than other energy sources.
On Aug. 9, 2022, the utility company announced it was gathering opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help them guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.
On Dec. 19, 2022, Consumers Energy announced it was funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 hydroelectric facilities to communities near those 13 dams scattered across the Lower Peninsula. The study also utilizes the information gathered during community meetings held earlier this year to determine the future of these 13 dams, according to a release by the utility company.
Consumers Energy hired Public Sector Consultants, a Lansing-based nonpartisan consulting firm that specializes in public policy research, to perform the economic study. PSC has longstanding expertise in studying energy and the environment, economic research, public engagement and group facilitation. The firm conducted the 2022 community meetings, too.
For details of the upcoming meetings and more information about the process, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.
