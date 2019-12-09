LEROY — Imagine going to the plains of Africa, the ocean floor or deep within a wooded forest to view animals in their natural habitat.
To do that in real life would take a lot of planning and money. In a matter of 30 minutes, students at Pine River Area Elementary were able to have those experiences without having to leave the classroom via virtual reality.
While VR is something used in the world of video games, Chad Riffle said it also has great potential for being an educational tool that can help students connect what they are learning in the classroom to the real world.
Riffle is the instructional consultant for technology through the K-12 Educational Technology Association that services the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and West Shore Education Service District.
A collaboration between the Regional Education Media Center and the K-12 ETA to purchase the VR kits was worked out at the state level, according to Riffle. The collaboration allows an entire class to use the technology. Teachers and students can use VR to go on a virtual field trip to learn about anything from animal camouflage to the Holocaust, Riffle said. The VR programs also offer age-appropriate lessons for elementary, middle and high school students.
On a recent November morning, Riffle was in Kathy Cameron’s second-grade classroom in Pine River Area Elementary. While Cameron’s students had already been on a virtual field trip to Washington, D.C. and the White House, on this day Riffle was focused on ecosystems, animals and how camouflage is used.
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the school has Riffle bring the VR technology into the classroom. She also said teachers can pick from different “field trips‘ they would like to have their students go on.
“It allows our students to experience things that wouldn’t have been possible, like visiting the White House, seeing life through the eyes of an animal, etc. It’s been amazing,‘ Hayes said.
After Riffle’s recent visit to her classroom, Cameron said she would like to introduce every one of her reading units with VR because it shows her students things they will be reading and learning about.
“This way, they can see it and it gets them fired up for all the reading units,‘ she said.
While the VR has only been available for a short time, Cameron said she knows it is having a positive impact. She said her students will say things to her when things they saw during Riffle’s visit come up. Her students are making the connection between the VR experience and what they are learning in the classroom, she said.
That connection is exactly what Riffle said the VR is supposed to do.
With economically disadvantaged students in every local school district, it can be really difficult for students to have experiences that help them to connect with what they are learning. For example, the virtual reality field trip they took to Washington, D.C. and the White House is something many of the students never had experienced. Cameron said it has helped them to understand the government as they can draw from that experience.
“We know that kids learn by making connections. Through virtual reality we can supplement that experience and provide it for the students,‘ he said. “It is not as good as being able to bus students out and having them do it, but it is as close as we can come in reality.‘
The current school year is the first one where Riffle is traveling to schools within the Wexford-Missaukee ISD and West Shore ESD. His goal is to get teachers familiar with what he can offer and to have them utilize it.
It appears that is happening.
He said in October, he had two teachers sign up to utilize his services and the technology while in November there were seven. Cameron said she also is finding it more difficult to get Riffle to come to her classroom as more and more teachers are starting to seek him out.
The technology allows students to be taken to places like Washington, D.C. or the ocean floor, but he believes it will evolve and already is. He said in the Detroit area there are classrooms with more sophisticated VR headsets being used to help cognitively impaired students learn how to cook.
While that is not something that is happening locally, the potential is there, according to Riffle. He also said he has ideas for what he would like to see happen next. This includes using 360-degree cameras for students to make virtual field trips of their communities and landmarks.
“It (VR in the classroom) is going to evolve and the virtual tech is going to evolve. Right now we are putting kids in the place, but I would like to see the students be able to interact with the place,‘ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.