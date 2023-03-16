CADILLAC — Ever since the COVID pandemic, a light has been shone on the issues many people face regarding mental health.
Just because the light has shone, however, it doesn’t mean the issues are fixed or went away. They remain. For that reason, Cadillac News is looking at issues surrounding mental health and how they impact local people.
The purpose of this is to bring attention to the problems with the ultimate goal of finding solutions, but as readers will see, the problem isn’t going to be easy to address. The fixes will take time, money and other resources.
While law enforcement has been a focus in this ongoing series, a virtual reality training simulator that was purchased last year is one thing Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor hopes will be a game changer.
Apex Officer Training Simulator is designed to help improve law enforcement and corrections training by providing interactive crisis intervention, de-escalation and use of force training. With the purchase last year, the sheriff’s office was the first in the state to have the training aid. By being first, the sheriff’s office also qualifies for more than $48,000 in discounts.
At the time of the purchase, Taylor said the new virtual reality training tool would allow his deputies and corrections officers the ability to simulate high-risk, low-frequency incidents where the use of force is needed. He also said as a result when those types of incidents occur, deputies and correction officers will be better trained to handle them and ultimately result in better outcomes.
The sheriff’s office was using the training tool for its newest deputies who recently graduated from the academy this past December and are nearing completion of the field training officer program. They also were conducting the training with the aid of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health as the focus of this training was mental health.
Taylor said the training simulator has multiple scenarios built into the system and can change the location the incident is occurring.
This includes traffic stops, in courthouses, on the street and many other locations. Incidents can be normal police calls but also involve those experiencing a mental health crisis.
“There are over a million different scenarios built into the system and it helps (deputies) hone their decision-making skills,” Taylor said.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said it is very interactive and bringing in people from Northern Lakes only helps to make the training more realistic and with real people interacting with the deputies in a virtual world it allows it to be more like what they could experience in a real-world situation. It makes the deputy have to adjust their tactics, read the environment and decide how to react in real-time.
“There are also scenarios that we’re going to be able to use on our corrections side. There are actually modules in there where you can put them in the scene of a jail, or jail cell, and there are a million different things,” Doehring said.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Lt. Richard Denison said while the county may serve a rural area, they still have the same crimes that metropolitan areas do. It’s just not as frequent. So in their course of training, Denison said deputies may not encounter certain situations. The virtual reality simulation allows them to put deputies in those situations but in a controlled environment.
This type of training will allow them to put from the experience they had in training so they at least have a baseline even if they haven’t ever had to respond to a certain situation before.
Deputy Alexis Howard went through the training and it was her first time using virtual reality ever. The scenario she was given had her responding to a hospital where a woman was acting strangely and there was concern over her behavior.
There were people in the hospital lobby where the woman was, beer cans could be seen and what was later said to be a syringe was on an empty seat. The woman said she was talking with God and that she didn’t like Howard. The woman blamed her neighbor Bob for calling the police and referred to having a knife.
Eventually, after Howard tried to de-escalate the situation, the knife was pulled and the deputy used less-than-lethal force to subdue the woman. After the training was over, Howard was debriefed by Denison who had some pointers for Howard, but overall, he was happy with how she handled herself during the simulation.
After going through using the simulator, Howard said this is probably as close to real-life scenarios as you can get for training. She also said everything is there and you are immersed in the situation.
“It just gets you that much closer to actually being in it and the closest thing to a real-life scenario,” she said. “I feel like the learning from these scenarios is going to be better. I think it is going to help you to realize what you can and can’t do, what not to do, or give you little tips or tricks.”
Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services, said she believes this type of training is very useful because it provides the chance to put deputies into situations where they can see how they react to an individual that has a mental illness. She also said because it is virtual, they can get feedback on what they did right and ways they can improve.
While she wasn’t willing to say this type of training will end the issues law enforcement has with mental illness issues, Kaminski said it will certainly help because it will prepare them to interact and communicate and improve communication with those who are mentally ill.
Law enforcement personnel weren’t the only ones who got to utilize the simulator. They also allowed this reporter to go through a scenario. I had the opportunity to do a similar type of training exercise using the MILO training tool in 2018.
Needless to say, it didn’t go well.
I was shot and bludgeoned by a rock. In the three scenarios I did in 2018, I tried to assess the situation, and get a look at my surroundings, but also at the person I was approaching. It was painfully obvious I was slow in each of the situations I was put in, which included an assaultive situation between two people, an officer who was shot and finally a trespassing complaint.
This time around, I told myself I wasn’t going to be shot or bludgeoned. While I was successful in that, I don’t feel I was successful in addressing the needs of the person I was trying to help. It is clear, to me at least, Taylor would not want me as a deputy.
I failed to notice a knife sitting on the ground next to a beer can. I failed to ask the right questions of a person who was hearing voices and repeatedly uttering things like, “Don’t hurt him” and “Kill.”
It wasn’t until I saw the woman I was trying to help pull a handgun that I used a stun gun to take the woman down. This all took place in a downtown setting where there were bystanders around.
After using the stun gun, I failed to issue commands for the woman to roll on her back and put her arms behind her back. She eventually got up and brandished the knife I failed to see.
Again, I used the stun gun to incapacitate her. The training was then over.
While I once again learned I am not a good deputy, I also will say I was impressed with the technology.
Was it photo-realistic? No, but it was realistic. It got the adrenaline pumping as soon as the situation started to unfold. I know those in law enforcement don’t have an easy job, but this goes to show just how much they have to contend with when they are trying to do their jobs.
In comparison to the previous training tool, the MILO, this was by far more immersive. Once the headset is on, you are in the virtual world everywhere you look.
I instantly could see why this is an invaluable tool for law enforcement to utilize.
Ultimately, I learned that law enforcement is all about communication and that sometimes words are a deputy’s best tool to bring a situation to an end.
“The goal is to help our deputies and corrections officers learn how to communicate with people clearly and effectively. To help them to be able to identify people in crisis more clearly and accurately,” Taylor said. “That is one thing, but de-escalation techniques, use of force decision-making to help us prevent them from getting in situations where people are getting hurt. It is a fantastic training tool.”
