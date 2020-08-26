CADILLAC - This year's 35th Annual Relay for Life is going virtual. Team Lead Kristine Arnold thought it would be "wonderful if area businesses all registered a team to show their support today" on the website.
"It costs nothing to register a team," Arnold said. "But it would show support to our cancer community and Relay. If they can contribute $10 or more, that's a wonderful blessing!"
Relay for Life, the annual 24-hour walk-a-thon that celebrates those who have survived or lost their lives to cancer - won't be a face-to-face event this year.
But local volunteers are determined to raise funds for the American Cancer Society through a full schedule of virtual events.
"Our goal is to connect cancer patients and caregivers with ACS and their life-saving mission and patient assistance," said Arnold. "Relay becomes a very personal and comforting family to many on their cancer journey."
Relay for Life begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28 through 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Virtual access to events is through the Relay for Life of Wexford-Misaukee-Osceola Counties Facebook page.
Arnold discussed this year's challenges and the need to stay involved.
"We know people have been bombarded with virtual stuff, " she said. "But I hope they think about the ACS and the Relay for Life mission and check us out. We absolutely need funding! We need personal community connections to share our mission and help cancer patients find the help available to them. ACS has the 1-800-227-2345 help line. If you are struggling with a diagnosis and don't know where to turn they will walk you through it. This is for all cancers, research for treatments and cures, wigs, and payment assistance for hotels when traveling for surgery."
There are 16 fundraising teams this year with a goal to raise $30,000. Arnold hopes to have more teams sign up in the next few days. There are no registration fees.
"We have just over $10,000 so far," she said. "I'm hoping to reach our goal but we understand this year's economic realities. People can register any time at the last minute. I would like to see people register even if they can't contribute to show that they are with us. Their support is important to us."
This year's theme
The 35th Arrr-niversary theme is Pirates of the Cure-ibbean. Join the fun. Check the Facebook page for updates and activities leading up to the relay.
Survivors, teams, individuals and caregivers can pre-register on the website.
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=97061.
