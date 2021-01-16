CADILLAC — There was a silver lining to the adverse weather conditions that created ice-covered roadways on Tuesday: sledding on Diggins Hill was incredible.
The snow was so slick and smooth that 8-year-old Jacob Holman was able to discard his sled and slide down the entire length of the hill on only his snow pants-clad rear end.
Jacob was at the hill with his father, Robert, and two siblings, 12-year-old Jadelyn and 13-year-old Logan.
Each foray down the hill by any one of the kids ended with the occupant either toppling out of their sled or reaching the bottom of the hill, where piled-up snow prevented the kids from sliding into the street.
Jadelyn said they've been doing a lot more activities this winter, since they don't have to wait for the end of the school day to get outside, as they've been attending class virtually.
Robert said the kids seem to enjoy being able to attend school from home but he added they miss their friends and are ready to go back to face-to-face learning.
Until that happens, however, they have a more flexible schedule that allows for spontaneous trips to area sledding hills.
Robert said they typically don't go to Diggins Hill, as it's usually pretty crowded and not suited for young Jacob.
When they saw that the hill was empty Tuesday afternoon, they decided to change their original plans to sled at Franklin Elementary School and take advantage of the situation.
While popular, Diggins Hill isn't the only sledding hill in the area.
Something of a hidden gem in the heart of Missaukee County, Missaukee Mountain is a volunteer-driven ski, snowboard and sledding area that has been in operation for several decades.
Located at 6500 W. Walker Road, Missaukee Mountain offers several runs, including a bunny mound, beginner runs, intermediate slopes, expert challenge, mogul skiing and five miles of cross country skiing.
For sledders and tubers, there is no cost to use the Missaukee Mountain sledding hill.
After a day of fun on the slopes, families can get warm inside the lodge, where there is a common area and public restrooms, along with hot chocolate, coffee, soft drinks and food.
Since Missaukee Mountain is run by volunteers, there aren't set hours every year but as a general rule, they're open on weekends.
For information on Missaukee Mountain, call (231) 839-7575.
