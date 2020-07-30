CADILLAC - For the last eight years the Power of the Purse, a summer fundraising event, has been sold out.
This year organizers are celebrating that legacy with a one-hour virtual event to recognize its loyal supporters and sponsors.
"We want to keep up the excitement for next year's Power of the Purse and give a couple of hints of what it will look like next year," said Melissa Schultz, committee member. "We are taking this year off. We didn't want anyone to feel stressed financially. We want to keep people safe while letting them know that we are not going away, we are coming back next year bigger and better."
The Power of the Purse Donor Appreciation virtual "happy hour" will be short and "FUN," with some fabulous purse giveaways to a few (virtually present) winners.
The Zoom meeting event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Registration is required: www.munsonhealthcare.org/munson-healthcare-foundations/news-and-events/events/cadillac-hospital-power-of-the-purse.
Why women love Power of the Purse
The Power of the Purse is a big, bold event - a gigantic cocktail party featuring specialty drinks, hors d'oeuvres and door prizes, and once a diamond raffle. Best of all, dozens of purses are up for auction, coveted designer bags filled with goodies.
But one of the main reasons this event struck a chord with women is that monies raised benefit women's health through Munson Healthcare Cadillac.
"I guess my favorite thing about Power of the Purse is that it is such a wonderful and empowering event for women to know they are contributing to the health and well being of women in the community," said Tonya Smith, president of community hospitals and system integration for Munson Healthcare.
Proceeds from the events totaling $190,000 have been used to provide ultrasound and mammogram services for women with financial needs and to fund new digital mammography equipment. Funds have also benefited the Cadillac Hospital Breast Care Center and Cardiac Rehab as well as women's urology.
"I love that we have a local and vital hospital in our community," said Schultz, a business owner. "We need it to attract industry. It's important to support our hospital. And I love that every year the proceeds focus on something a little different to enhance the lives of women."
"We all have women in our lives that are special to us," she added. "We need to make sure they have the best options for treatment in our town. We make sure our funds are local. Protecting each other is important to me."
"Our committee is made up of women who identify priorities and they get the community to be part of that," added Smith. "We do good work for other women. I don't think it gets better than that...and this year, it's a time for us to all get-together and be grateful."
