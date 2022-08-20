CADILLAC — It takes a special kind of eye to look at something then imagine what it could be, given the right kind of stimulus.
George Mitchell had that eye and used it to full effect as he guided the transformation of a modest lumber camp in Northern Michigan into a full-fledged city and industrial center that eventually would be called Cadillac.
The following account of George Mitchell’s life and his role in founding the city comes from a history of Wexford County written by Judge William Peterson and Cadillac News reports.
George Mitchell was the youngest of 12 children born to a merchant-farmer of Montgomery County, New York. All of his brothers achieved success and distinction as they moved to all parts of the country. His brother, Congressman William Mitchell, founded Kendallville, Indiana, and had a role in the founding of the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad.
George Mitchell came along with the railroad as it moved through Michigan to the Straights of Mackinac. Several biographers and some contemporary accounts refer to him as having participated in the railroad construction.
While it is not impossible that he was employed by the railroad in some capacity, it would appear more likely that the reference is to the logging operations in which he was engaged and which may well have included some right-of-way clearing under contract with the railroads. Some of this logging was in connection with his brother, William, who had acquired timber in Michigan.
At the time that Mitchell first arrived in the area, the Clam Lake Camp consisted of some log huts along what is now Lake Street, between Cass and Mason streets. It is said that the first business establishment was a pine stump on which sat a barrel of whiskey, although the first to be dignified by a name was the Clam Lake House, a rude log hotel on Lake Street near Cass.
From the moment he saw the area, Mitchell pictured a city. Perhaps it might be more accurate to say that he pictured an industry — logging — to which a city was necessary.
The hills at the east end of the lake were the approximate center of a prime stand of pine forest covering almost 150 square miles of land. Mills could be most economically located there at the center of the stand.
Beyond that, when he saw the flow of water through the Black River in 1870, Mitchell concluded that with a minimum of clearing, it would permit passage of logs.
Thanks to his connections with the railroad, including through his brother, William, Mitchell was able to direct the construction of the rail through the area, and ensure it was placed in a way that could serve the mills. The mills followed the rail, and with them, the city.
He located the first mill operator, Hale, on the southeast corner of Clam Lake in 1871, and he persuaded an Indiana acquaintance, Jonathan W. Cobbs to buy the mill the next year.
Mitchell made the Mason House hotel his headquarters and spent a great deal of time in Clam Lake in 1871. His first land purchase recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds was the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Haring Township. It was 40 acres of Pine land where Diggins Park and the McKinley School are now located.
During that summer, another hotel, the Ohio House, a restaurant, Reed and Ferris’ blacksmith shop, Cornwell and LaBar’s grocery, two more general stores, a harness maker, a hardware store and several boarding houses went up. The hotels served food and liquor and two saloons joined them to complete the business district of the new settlement in 1871. The district covered only the few blocks each side of Mason Street between Lake and Mitchell Streets.
Before the summer was over, the central part of Mitchell’s Plat of the Village of Clam Lake was completed. The streets in the heart of the plat were cleared and lined by the new buildings going up.
The street marking the north limit was appropriately named North Street. Other streets had names appropriate to time and place, such as Mitchell, Lake, Pine, Beech and Spruce. Michigan’s illustrious general and governor, Lewis Cass, gave his name to a street; but, contrary to contemporary thought, Mason Street did not take its name from Gov. Stevens T. Mason, but from Mitchell’s friend, S. C. Mason, whose hotel fronted on that street.
Not the least of the unusual features of the plat was the width of Mitchell Street, far exceeding any reasonable needs of that day. It permitted the development of a business district which could grow and expand into the modern era of the automobile without traffic congestion, with fewer parking problems than most communities and without the necessity of costly widening projects and relocation of buildings.
By the time the Village of Clam Lake was a year old, it had already outstripped the county seat at Sherman, both in population and commerce. There were about 125 families in the village making a permanent population of over 600 persons
In March of 1872, Mrs. George A. Mitchell came to Clam Lake to visit her husband’s new village for the first time. She described her visit this way:
“It was in March, 1872, I accepted Mr. Mitchell’s invitation to visit Clam Lake (now Cadillac) We took the G. R. and I. road at Kendallville, Ind., came to Grand Rapids and remained over night, as Mr. Mitchell had business to attend to. Next morning resumed our journey, and as there was but one coach for the passengers it was soon crowded full of men, but few women, and the further we came the less in number. We passed through a new rough-looking country, and after leaving Reed City there were no clearings, just the track through a wilderness of tall pines. After much jolting about we reached Clam Lake, tired and hungry. There were two places where food and lodging could be had, one a log house near where the sash and blind factory now stands, and the other also a log structure, but larger, stood just north of McAdie and Co.’s, Foundry, fronting on Lake Street, and was called the ‘Mason House.’”
While the city’s development came to pass mostly as Mitchell predicted it would, in one respect he was wrong: the Black River could not be improved enough to provide log passage between the lakes.
But Mitchell would shortly improve on nature by substituting a canal.
Mitchell concluded that a canal cut on a straight line would be less susceptible to silting and easier to dredge than the natural channel. The logical place for such a canal, at the point of the narrowest strip of land between the lakes, also had the advantage of being farther south than the natural channel and, accordingly, somewhat less susceptible to silting from wind and wave action.
On Aug. 21, 1873, having determined the project to be feasible, Mitchell sent out a survey party to lay out the line for the canal. On Nov. 8, 1873, the Wexford County Board received a petition from Mitchell. A committee boated out to the site, found the canal already half completed and cheerfully recommended that the petition be granted. It was, and the work was completed Dec. 20.
The opening of the canal so increased the flow of water from Big Clam Lake that the Little Clam Lake outlet flooded. The railroad bridge across Clam River withstood the flood, but the log ‘‘road bridge” was submerged and had to be rebuilt. The level of Big Clam Lake was lowered over a foot and not restored until the outlet was dammed a few years later.
Two sons of George’s brother Charles T. Mitchell — William W. and Austin W. — were introduced to Northern Michigan and to lumbering by their uncle. Both went on to play a prominent role in Cadillac history and to be nationally known as leaders in the lumber and related woodworking industries.
In 1874, William is described as “running the Cobbs Mill on Clam Lake for his uncle ... who also operates two other sawmills there;” and in 1877 the partnership of Cobbs and Mitchell was formed. Austin’s first venture was to cut and mill a section of pine in Cedar Creek Township which his uncle had picked out for him just prior to his death. Shortly thereafter he and his brother formed the Mitchell Brothers partnership.
in 1876, Mitchell made Clam Lake his permanent residence and built the largest and most elaborate home in the village, located on N. Shelby Street at the head of Beech Street, later the location of the Yearnd Funeral Home.
Every civic need was anticipated by Mitchell. Every church organized during his lifetime was given a free lot of its selection. The 30-acre cemetery site was a gift. He organized a fractional school district for Haring and Clam Lake townships, served on its board continuously until his death, hired its first teacher and donated block 24 of the village plat as a school site.
Block “F” was set aside for a court house and he worked tirelessly to procure the county seat for his city. In 1874, he led the move to legally incorporate the village, and he was largely responsible for its incorporation as the City of Cadillac in 1877. It was appropriate that he was elected to be its first mayor.
A year later, however, Mitchell would be dead.
The News of July 25, 1878, reported that Mitchell was ill, had been suffering chills and fever for some days. The reported prevalence of similar illnesses suggests that malaria may have been common in the early days of the community and this might well be the nature of his illness. It persisted and it was against the advice of his wife and physician that he resumed his business affairs.
On the morning of Aug. 5, he fell or was thrown from his buggy near the railroad crossing on Pine Street and struck his head on a pine stump. A brain specialist was immediately summoned from Grand Rapids, but Mitchell died three days later without having recovered consciousness. He was 54 years old.
