Visit Middle Earth at the Cadillac Library

CADILLAC — Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” franchise can celebrate the upcoming release of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” with a Middle Earth Party at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
The series is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, and takes place thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and the original “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Program Coordinator Emily Thompson said library staff were encouraged by the turnout at their “Stranger Things” season four pre-release party and Harry Potter-themed trivia night.
“We were just kind of looking on the horizon to see what kind of book and movie things were coming up, and we noticed the new Lord of the Rings,” she said. “We thought it would be a good opportunity to connect with people who are maybe more into the film part of it, but impress them in the bookish part, too.”
Activities take place Friday, Aug. 26, starting with a build your own hobbit house craft at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., Hot Traxx Entertainment will be hosting a round of “The Lord of the Rings” trivia.
Similar to the “Stranger Things” and Harry Potter events, the Middle Earth Party is geared toward older age groups, and the age limit for participating starts at 16. Thompson said the library provides a lot of programming for younger age groups, but it’s working to engage more teens and adults.
Additionally, pulling focus to pop culture topics that have a visual element and a reading element has attracted a group of people who haven’t made use of the library before.
“I truly think we’re reaching people who are maybe not into reading a heavy book or something,” she said. “They don’t have time, that’s not their thing, they just listen to it or watch it, and they still want to geek out and connect with people.”
For those who haven’t read “The Lord of the Rings” but love the movies, Thomspon is hoping the Middle Earth Party might inspire them to give the books a chance, or explore other similar novels. While activities are taking place Friday, Thompson plans to display a selection of books and movies that follow a similar style to “The Lord of the Rings” as a way to get attendees to diversify their media interests.
No matter what the library is hosting, Thompson said its goal is always community connection. When it comes to pop culture specific events, many of the fandoms the institution has promoted are followed by dedicated fans, and Thompson is hoping to provide those individuals a place to gather and make new friends, without any judgments or stigmas.
“We really want to connect with the people of Wexford County and help them make the connections that they want and need,” she said. “Programming-wise, this means creating an event where people can have some fun, positive social interactions with others in their community.”
