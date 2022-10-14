CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center is home to a number of practical, hands-on programs, and its staff had the chance to show them all off in an open house Thursday.
Open house attendees were able to roam the halls of the CTC and explore all 16 of its programs, which host high school students from almost every corner of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Staff members and current students occupied each CTC classroom, ready to share information with prospective students and curious community members.
In the Allied Health room, juniors Berkley Overhaus, Skylar Young, Madyson Read and Sidnee Spring were eager to welcome visitors to their program. Allied Health is geared toward prepping students for a career in the healthcare field, whether it be nursing, physical therapy or pre-med.
“The reason I like going here so much is it gets you set up for if you really want to be a nurse, or anything in the medical field,” Young said. “It really helps you get an idea, and even the schooling, because it’s pretty intense schooling so you can just learn a lot of information.”
Similar to Young, Springer said she’s able to learn a lot about the healthcare industry in class, because of its heavy focus on gaining practical experience.
For Read, Allied Health is preparing her to take any post-secondary education path she’d like. If college is in her future, she said her classwork has put her ahead of the curve, but it’s also primed her to transition right into the workforce following graduation.
Overhaus, Young, Read and Springer all had the chance to talk with some parents and students who are brand-new to the CTC and all it has to offer, and it got each of them thinking about their own reasons for enrolling.
“Not just the health program, but everything here gives anyone an opportunity,” Springer said. “Say you’re doing the store (program), even if you don’t want to go into that, it still gives you something on your resume.”
Over in the Public Safety room, CTC Instructor Brett DeAugustine was directing visitors into the room and getting them set up with some of the activities set up by his students.
DeAugustine said the open house serves two purposes — show kids what they could be learning and show community members what their tax dollars are funding. His recommendation for incoming students is to find a program that relates to them the most, and don’t be afraid to try something new.
“It’s better to find out that you don’t like something, just as much as it’s beneficial to find out you do like something,” he said. “So we encourage exploration in that way, too.”
Although Rick and Barbara Liptak have been CTC parents for a few years already, they decided to join in the open house and check out some of its programs, other than Heavy Equipment Technology where their son is already enrolled.
Rick said his son’s education at the CTC has helped him to reinforce what his career goals are after graduation.
“He’s always been mechanically inclined,” Barbara said. “So he was actually anticipating this program years before you could actually qualify to start.”
Parent Ramie Gilson was once a CTC student herself, but she came to the open house with her husband and daughter, Finnley, to let her get a feel for the possibility of enrolling.
So far, Finnley said she’s most interested in the Computers, Networking and Electronics Technology Program and the Culinary, Baking and Hospitality Program. As for first impressions, it was a bit overwhelming to put into words, but Finnley said she’s enjoying herself.
Career and Technical Education Director Tim Rigling said the hopeful side effect to hosting the open house is pulling in some potential students, but at its heart, the evening is about showing the community why the CTC matters.
“We’re really that first pipeline to business and industry,” he said. “We’re training people to hopefully come out of high school, and they can go right in the workforce or the military or for further education.”
In Rigling’s years as CTC administration, he’s noticed a huge increase in program enrollment. Ten years ago, he said the building housed about 500 students, and today there are about 700 total.
In recent years, he’s seen a growing interest from students to make it to the workforce early, and with the many credentials and certifications the CTC can offer, Rigling said they’re a great place to start.
