CADILLAC — They gathered at the Mount Carmel Cemetery on the top of the hill south of Cadillac to be “a voice for the voiceless.”
About 100 people representing several different churches and denominations turned out Sunday afternoon in spite of frigid single-degree temperatures to walk about a half-mile from the Northern Lights church on Cobb Street to a designated location at the cemetery. There were 51 luminaries with crosses at the site, representing each of the unborn children lost to abortion in Wexford and Missaukee counties during 2020.
“We’re here out of respect to all the lives lost to abortion and to pay homage to all those lives lost to abortion,” Joel Clark, a Wexford-Missaukee RTL board member along with wife Mandy, told those gathered in the church pews Sunday prior to the silent march along Mitchell Street.
Clark noted that 63 million lives have been lost to abortion since the Roe v. Wade decision in January of 1973, including the 51 unborn children lost in the year 2020 locally.
There is much optimism among the Pro Life advocates locally and nationally, however, that the Supreme Court could soon be making favorable decisions regarding the early viability of the life of the child in the womb, including possibly overturning Roe v. Wade.
“We need to pray for the Supreme Court justices,” Clark added. Cards were passed out to everyone at the silent march with the names of all the justices with a prayer on the back of the card.
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton), a strong RTL advocate in the state house in Lansing, was among the marchers Sunday.
“There’s no better time than now to celebrate life,” she said. “This is our chance to have our voices heard and support life. We want those who are contemplating abortion to know there are people who care not just about their baby but about them as well and there are loving options to abortion.”
Former state representative Bruce Rendon, who is a regular at the Cadillac March for Life along with current state Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), echoed Hoitenga’s remarks.
“There’s nothing more valuable to protect than the life of the child in the womb,” Rendon said. “If we don’t stand up to protect life, then what else is there to stand for? What’s more valuable than a human life? The good Lord is the One who gave us life and we can’t forget that.”
Rev. Dirk Koetje, the pastor of the Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth and the member of the clergy who delivered the eulogy at Mount Carmel, noted that “life is sacred” because it is a gift from God.
Koetje told those gathered in small groups behind each of the 51 luminaries at the cemetery when God created Adam and Eve in His image, He declared it was “very good” according to the account in the book of Genesis.
“Our job as Christians is simply to say what God says in His Word,” Koetje continued. “All life is sacred.”
Koetje said even those who oppose abortion often realize “deep in their heart of hearts” the truth that all life is sacred, including the life of the unborn child in the womb.
“Man is the crown jewel of God’s creation,” he said, adding that taking the life of the child is not only wrong according to God’s Word but will bring the judgment of God.
God is also merciful and will forgive those who sincerely seek His forgiveness, he noted.
Koetje encouraged those in the crowd to pray for the Supreme Court justices regarding their upcoming decisions pertaining to life in the womb and to continue to say what God says about life beginning at conception.
“That’s our duty as Christians,” he said.
Horst Lehrer, a German native who emigrated here years ago and lives in Manton, was among those who participated in Sunday’s march. Lehrer is a member of the St. Stephen’s parish and the Knights of Columbus.
“It’s important for us to do this and bring attention to the life of the unborn,” he said.
Lehrer said he was encouraged by the recent decisions made by the Supreme Court and also encouraged to see young people becoming more vocal about supporting the life of the unborn.
“I went to Washington to be part of the march there (a few years ago) and there were so many youth there who took part in it,” he said. “You can definitely see the tide turning but we can’t afford to stop speaking.”
Don Hoitenga of Lake City, the Wexford-Missaukee RTL president, also commented that the need for people to stand up for life is just as critical now even though the Supreme Court decisions recently have been in favor of protecting the unborn.
“There’s still going to be opposition and groups like Planned Parenthood who will be pushing to amend the state constitution and make abortion legal in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned,” he said. “We need to continue to make our voice heard in stronger and stronger numbers and to take a stand publicly. We need to fight this any way we can because if we don’t, who will defend the unborn?”
Michele Hoitenga noted that the annual march to the cemetery each January is uphill on Mitchell Street.
“It’s a metaphor for the uphill climb we’ve faced at Right to Life for so many years,” she said. “But we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and it encourages to keep on going.”
