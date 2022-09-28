CADILLAC — Volunteer Firefighter John Okoren built the Boon Township Volunteer Fire Department from the ground up, and after nearly 50 years of service, he’s retiring.
The year was 1972, and Okoren, along with several other founding members, decided it was time that Boon Township had its own fire department. With numerous local farms, the risk of emergency was high, and waiting for the assistance of a city fire department wasn’t always a reliable system. But Okoren said they really got started because they “didn’t have anything else to do.”
After moving into the old school house on Myrtle Street, Okoren said he and his crew gathered the funds to convert an old Ford school bus into a fire truck, and within a few days, the department was up and running.
Today, the start of a new fire department might require the vote of a board, but in 1972, Boon Township’s had yet to be established. Boon was also the first of Wexford County’s 16 townships to develop its own fire department.
One of the first emergencies Okoren and his team were called out to was a fire at Boon Baptist Church. At the time, the team didn’t even have a ladder yet, but a nearby resident was able to provide theirs to help, thus allowing the department to save the church.
Another event that stands out in Okoren’s mind is a terrible storm that took down several power lines. He said the department responded to a total of 14 runs that day.
With retirement on the horizon, Okoren said he doesn’t have too much planned. He’s spent the last 50 years volunteering for the department, helping out neighboring departments and practicing carpentry.
Prior to starting the department, Okoren also served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 on the eastern border of Germany. Now, he’s ready to relax and spend some time with his wife, Joyce.
“I don’t know I keep busy I guess,” Okoren said. “I don’t know what I’m doing, but I didn’t know before either.”
Throughout his time spent as a volunteer firefighter, Okoren has seen the department change with the times. These days, he said the volunteers receive more training than they used to. He added that the community has developed a strong sense of trust with the department in its 50 years of operation.
Okoren didn’t originally set out to become a first responder of any kind, let alone a volunteer firefighter, but once he got started, he said he stuck with the department for so long, because of the good people of Boon Township.
Fire Chief Thomas Besey said Okoren has been dubbed the unofficial mayor of Boon and is well-known by most in the community. Besey said Okoren is the reason the department has continued growing, and he’ll be certainly be missed, but knows that he’ll always be there for advice.
Assistant Fire Chief Tyler McConnell said when young volunteers start at the department, he always tells them that it’s important to look up to those who served before them, especially Okoren.
“He’s probably forgotten more stuff than most of us will know,” he said.
Township Clerk Sheila Pratt has known Okoren her entire life and said he’s been a good friend and a person she can rely on. To celebrate Okoren’s retirement, Pratt has planned a party and parade, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the township hall and travel through town, followed by lunch.
Pratt’s party plans were a surprise to Okoren, and said she and the rest of his team are “going to the extreme,” but he’s grateful.
A few of Okoren’s additional career accomplishments include several years spent on the Wexford County Fire Investigation team, 19 years as a Wexford County road commissioner and 21 years as a contract dozer for the U.S. Forest Service, where he also helped to provide the annual National Christmas Tree for the Capitol.
