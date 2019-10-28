Volunteers, donations needed for Missaukee County Christmas party

LAKE CITY — It started 50 years ago as a project to put hats on the noggins of kids in Missaukee County.
But it’s evolved.
Helping Our Own People, a Missaukee County charity, holds a yearly Christmas event for underprivileged kids. There’s Santa, snacks, face-painting and kids get to pick out their own toys.
“So it’s a party,‘ said Stacey Randall, volunteer president of Helping Our Own People.
Getting ready for the party means HOOP is collecting donations, both cash and items for under the Christmas tree.
There will be drop boxes at the libraries, Chemical Bank, McBain Bank and the Dollar General in Lake City. HOOP welcomes donations of toys, books, socks, personal hygiene and health and beauty items. All of the items should be new.
While the program is geared toward kids ages 0 to 14, it’s kids in the 11-14 year range that are the hardest to find gifts for, and because kids in that age range change so much year-to-year, it can be hard for organizers to predict which gifts will be popular. Participants change from year-to-year, too, so organizers don’t always know if the kid who loves certain things will be back this year.
HOOP can take gift cards, Randall said, but it’s better when the gift cards are to local businesses (like stores, salons and theaters) in case the family doesn’t have internet and can’t order online.
“We try to get a little bit of everything,‘ Randall said.
Cash donations are also important to the program because the goal is to give every kid a gift certificate for a new pair of shoes.
“We just kind of hope that people donate,‘ Randall said.
Eligibility for the HOOP Christmas party is limited to families deemed underprivileged or low-income.
Friends Ministry handles the applications for HOOP.
People who think their family might be eligible should reach out to Friends Ministry. People who are interested in volunteering or donating, however, can reach out to Randall at hoopmissaukeecounty@gmail.com.
Young people frequently volunteer, Randall said.
One of the benefits of the program to community members is “teaching the volunteer kids that live a pretty nice life ... (that) some people have it a little harder,‘ Randall said.
There are some changes to the event this year.
It will be at a different time and location than in years past, due to scheduling conflicts with another Christmas event for underprivileged families and because of a high school play.
This year, the HOOP Christmas Party will be at the Lake City Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 14 with doors open at 11:15 a.m.
There’s one thing that hasn’t changed in the 50 years HOOP has been helping kids have a nice Christmas: the hats. Locals are still making hats for kids — one woman drops off a box of about 150 hats every year, Randall said.
“She’ll just drop it on my front porch.‘
