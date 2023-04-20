REED CITY — Without a group of volunteers, it is not an exaggeration to say Osceola County would be a less safe place.
It is for that reason Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins wanted to recognize the volunteer members of the Community Emergency Response Team, the Emergency Management Support Team and the Incident Management Team in recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 16-22.
The men and women who volunteer for these three groups give countless hours to help emergency management, the Osceola County Public Safety system and ultimately the people who live within the county’s boundaries.
“Our services ultimately help the public, but these three groups of volunteers help the first responders. They are helping the people who have been called to help the public,” he said. “They allow us (emergency management) to do advanced programs and have 24-hour services.”
The Community Emergency Response Team or C.E.R.T. is an emergency management program that harnesses the power of citizen volunteers to assist emergency services in lite duty assignments.
These volunteers are specially trained, equipped, and experienced to act as a force multiplier for police, fire/rescue, and other responders to help in community safety when needed.
In 2022, the Osceola County C.E.R.T. assisted with hundreds of manpower hours for various public safety missions in the area. Watkins also said these volunteers were involved with 32 missions in 2022, including training exercises public safety agencies do. For example, in active shooter training, Watkins said C.E.R.T. members act as victims or in other roles.
He also said so that law enforcement can continue being out in the public, C.E.R.T. members will work special events or things like parades and handle traffic duties
They fill gaps and help to keep first responders available to assist the public, Watkins said.
The Emergency Management Support Team or E.M.S.T. consists of volunteers who contribute their time to augment emergency management manpower for emergencies, projects and daily activities. With only two paid Osceola County Emergency Management staff, E.M.S.T. plays a crucial role in our community’s emergency management system while also providing the opportunity for citizens to be a part of the team.
Although a little more complex than C.E.R.T., the E.M.S.T. volunteers are designed to be more of an auxiliary to the two paid emergency management staff. Duties of the E.M.S.T. include activating mutual aid systems, analyzing where emergencies might go, like during fires, and other critical support operations.
Finally, the Incident Management Team or I.M.T. is a first responder specialty team that field emergency management support to critical incidents such as hazardous materials, severe storms, active shooter and special events. Members also play a critical role in planning, training, exercising and equipment for these critical situations in Osceola County and neighboring counties.
Watkins said these are the core group of some of the best first responders in the county and they specialize in larger incidents. He also said if there is an incident, they will go directly to the site, attach to who is in charge and help bring the needed resources to them.
While he is recognizing the men and women serving as volunteers on these three teams, Watkins said there is always room for more if someone is interested in volunteering. There are no membership caps.
Learn more about these programs visit the Osceola County Emergency Management webpage, www.osceolaemd.us/home, and click on the “Join Us/Volunteer” link at the bottom of the page. All programs are accepting new members for the 2023 year.
