CADILLAC — The last time Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell had an electrofishing/netting survey conducted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Barrack Obama was finishing his first term as president and seeking re-election.
While this type of survey ideally would have been conducted again in 2022, DNR Central Lake Management Unit Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said reduced staffing levels of field fisheries personnel have made it virtually impossible. Tonello, however, said data was recently collected that is helping when it comes to at least one species of fish in both lakes — walleye.
He said volunteer anglers were recruited to collect dorsal spine samples for age/growth analysis by fisheries technicians. The volunteers were instructed on how to properly measure the walleye and how to remove dorsal spines, according to Tonello. He also said some spines were collected by DNR personnel from anglers at times when walleye were being caught and anglers were concentrated.
The data collected was recently compiled and put in a report, which Tonello provided to the Cadillac News. It is the basis of this story and the information it provides.
Tonello said the anglers were asked to clip off one to two of the fish’s dorsal spines at the base, which he said doesn’t hurt the fish but if care is not taken could hurt the person as they are sharp and can break the skin of a hand.
Once removed from the fish, the spines were placed into scale envelopes, dried and analyzed by fisheries technicians. Tonello said that once dried, the spines are cross-sectioned by the use of a Dremel tool and viewed under a microscope. That allows technicians to see the fish’s growth rate.
“If we were doing trout we would use their scales. We used scales for walleye but learned over time spines were better,” he said.
The goal of this endeavor was to verify the survival of walleye in years when they were stocked and also to assess the contribution of naturally reproduced walleye from unstocked years to the populations.
HISTORY OF THE LAKES
Both lakes are natural lakes of glacial origin and are located in southeastern Wexford County. Lake Mitchell, the larger of the two, is 2,580 acres in size. Lake Cadillac is 1,150 acres in size. The two lakes also are connected by a quarter-mile-long dredged channel that is navigable by boat.
Lake Cadillac also is entirely within the city limits of the City of Cadillac. Both lakes are in the Muskegon River watershed and essentially form the headwaters of the Clam River, which flows out of Lake Cadillac. Eventually, the Clam River joins the Muskegon River.
Both lakes are relatively shallow with Lake Cadillac having the deepest depth of 28 feet. Likewise, 50% of Lake Cadillac’s waters are shallower than 15 feet. The maximum depth of Lake Mitchell is 22 feet and approximately 90% of the lake is shallower than 15 feet.
Both lakes also have long fisheries management histories that date back to the late 1800s. Popular species that can be caught in both lakes, in addition to walleye, include northern pike, bluegill, pumpkinseed, black crappie, yellow perch, largemouth bass and smallmouth bass.
For many years, stocking walleye in both lakes was not necessary but that changed in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Since 2004, the DNR has stocked walleye in both lakes regularly. In recent years, the prescription has been to stock 130,000 spring fingerling walleye on an every-other-year basis in Lake Mitchell and 60,000 for Lake Cadillac.
Recent stockings have occurred on both lakes in 2018, 2019 and 2022. The COVID pandemic prevented walleye rearing in 2020 and 2021 was a poor year for production in walleye ponds statewide. Angler reports in the past few years, however, have been positive regarding walleye.
WHAT DID THE SURVEYS SHOW
A total of 133 dorsal spine samples were collected on Lake Mitchell and aged for walleye caught from Lake Mitchell. The walleye caught from Lake Mitchell ranged from 11.9 to 24 inches in length. The fish that were caught also came from 10 different year classes including fish ranging in age from 2 to 16 years old.
In Lake Cadillac, there were significantly far fewer spines collected. In total, 16 spine samples were collected and aged. Walleye caught from Lake Cadillac ranged in length from 15 to 22.5 inches. It also showed that three different year classes were represented including fish ranging in age from 4, 5 and 6 years old.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
Of the fish sampled from Lake Mitchell, roughly 84% came from a year class when stocking took place. A similar ratio occurred on Lake Cadillac but from a much smaller sample size.
In Lake Mitchell, the two most well-represented year classes were 2018 and 2016. The 2018 year class is also the most well-represented cohort in Lake Cadillac, according to the report. What that means is that stocked walleye are surviving, growing well, and contributing to the fisheries on both lakes.
Although fish from year classes where stocking occurred were the majority of the fish sampled in both lakes, there also were fish present representing year classes from unstocked years. The report showed the 2017 year class from Lake Mitchell was the most abundant with 15 and another two from Lake Cadillac.
What that does is show there is natural reproduction continuing to occur in both lakes, but not at levels that would support the fishery desired by the public.
“Obviously, I would love to see a ton of wild walleye that came from unstocked years, but I like the fact that some of the walleye are coming from unstocked years. It shows we are getting some natural reproduction,” he said. “(The data collected) also tells the stocking program is working. There was a lot that was encouraging.”
When looking at the growth analysis, the data showed fish are growing well. For example, the data showed that 4-year-old walleye in Lake Mitchell ranged from 13 to 19.6 inches while 5-year-old fish from that lake ranged from 13.8 to 21.8 inches. That data is not uncommon as male walleye and female walleye tend to grow at different rates.
The maximum length of male walleye also tends to be approximately 80% of a female’s length, which means the larger walleye caught on Lake Mitchell and Cadillac tend to be females, according to the report. Male walleye mature at ages 2 to 4 and are as small as 11 inches, although the average length of maturity for males is around 14 inches. Females tend to mature later, at ages 3 to 6 and are around 18 inches.
Walleye from the 2022 volunteer survey from both lakes had growth rates that were near the state average for most year classes. It also showed that length-at-age for walleye was not much different from the results of the 2012 fisheries surveys of Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac.
While it was not as detailed as what an electrofishing/netting survey would be, the volunteer walleye survey of the two lakes was successful in that it provided information on year-class strength. This leads to the conclusion that stocking is supporting the very popular walleye fisheries on these lakes and that it should continue.
If stocking were to cease in lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, the walleye fishery would likely diminish greatly, leading to angler dissatisfaction and lost fishing opportunities.
