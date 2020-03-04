Volunteers talk to Jr High students about their jobs

CADILLAC — Nobody asked me about Taylor Swift this time.
The last time I talked to students about my job for a career day, somebody asked me an off-topic question about my favorite singer, and I confessed it was Taylor Swift.
This time, I figured I could signal to Cadillac Junior High students that I was Just Like Them by wearing my Taylor Swift “archer‘ necklace during the Rexair-sponsored Reverse Job Shadow Day at the school.
Alas, nobody noticed my necklace and nobody asked me about my taste in music.
Instead, students in Tara Donzell’s language arts class were pretty focused on the task at hand.
The point of the “Reverse Job Shadow‘ day at Cadillac Junior High is to give kids an insight into how their classes could apply to a job they might one day have.
Junior High Counselor Ann Bush and Rexair Foreman Tim Payne organize the event and assign volunteers to classrooms.
Volunteers included lawyers, a doctor, engineers, law enforcement and municipal workers, among other folks.
It’s true that reporters need strong reading and writing skills, I told the students. But as a reporter, I’ve used most of the classes I once had in junior high.
Besides English, I use social studies because I report on local government and how it works.
Math is also important, I told them — when something surprising is happening with the numbers, that’s a story.
Students wanted to know where the news comes from and how I know what’s happening.
It depends.
Sometimes people tell me (a phone call, a text, an email — Thank you!) that something important is happening. Sometimes they ask me to look into things. Sometimes I call people up and ask them what’s going on. Other times, I know something is news just because there are a lot of people at a meeting, showing that people care about what’s being discussed.
To make my point, I put together a couple of Instagram galleries of photos I’ve taken on the job; pictures of crowds, pictures of families, pictures of documents.
An otherwise not-particularly pretty picture of a resolution that Missaukee County is considering wasn’t just a picture of some text on a page. It was an illustration of why reading comprehension matters.
A photo of the first baby born in Cadillac in 2020 illustrated a point about personality traits that are good for reporters to have; chiefly, being genuinely curious about other peoples’ lives.
I remember what it’s like to be in junior high. I was shy; or at least, I thought I was shy. If you want to be a reporter, you can learn to be more outgoing and to become more at ease talking to others, I told the students.
Donzell helped me along, prompting me to answer questions when I got sidetracked and coming up with new ones to fill the time.
Some students did seem to be interested in becoming reporters or writers, which was encouraging. Hopefully, I did not scare them off.
One point I should have made but didn’t think of at the time is that being a reporter gives you a window into other peoples’ careers without having to perform the job. I’ve spent time in the car with a police officer, on the boat with biologists and in the kitchen with chefs, without ever having to write a ticket or dissect an animal or boil water. If you love variety, reporting is a good career.
