CADILLAC — Yvonne Ahrens loves Christmas, almost as much as she loves the decorations it inspires, and she’s using her wreath-making expertise to bring the holiday spirit to Cadillac.
Vonnie’s Wreaths and Things has been up and running at 303 N Mitchell St. since the beginning of November, offering Christmas wreaths of several sizes and styles, along with a few other holiday adornments.
Ahrens has been hand making wreaths and grave blankets for almost 25 years. She started by making wreaths for local Christmas tree farmers, but eventually, she broke off to start her own business and expanded her market.
As time went on, the demand for Ahrens’ work grew, and she settled into an Amish barn but quickly outgrew the space. It was always her dream to move Vonnie’s Wreaths into a storefront, and when she saw the opportunity to set up shop on Mitchell Street, she didn’t hesitate.
“It has been absolutely amazing,” she said. “The Cadillac community has been more than kind to me.”
Soon after opening, Ahrens said she was met with a slew of eager customers, some looking to buy right away and others just wanting to take a look at her work.
Although wreaths are a Christmas staple, their assembly begins in October after farmers cut their trees, leaving boughs behind.
Ahrens will start by collecting as many boughs as she can and transporting them back to her work station. Then, she snips off the smaller branches to make her bundles and secures them into a wreath ring with a clamping machine. Her decoration of choice varies from bright colored bulbs and bows to the more rustic look of pine cones and berries. It takes Ahrens about 40 minutes to make each wreath.
In the past, Ahrens would design her wreaths based on custom orders, but with a brick-and-mortar location to fill, she now makes a few of the same style wreath at a time. Customers are still welcome to come in and request a custom wreath if the options on display don’t fit exactly what they’re looking for.
In addition to wreaths, Ahrens also makes grave blankets, but they can only be purchased through special order. They’re not made in advance.
When people walk into Vonnie’s Wreaths, Ahrens wants them to feel Christmas cheer in the air. She’s set up a free hot chocolate station for her customers, as well as a holiday themed photo station. The store’s interior is decorated with hung strands of lights and several retired Christmas trees from Ahrens’ home.
Her hope is that the store’s obvious Christmas spirit will inspire other business owners and homeowners to decorate and put on a good display for locals.
“One of our childhood memories was to get in the car with mom and dad and go look at Christmas lights,” she said. “And I hope more people decorate this year, because that’s a really great memory to have with your family.”
Vonnie’s Wreaths is considered a seasonal store, and Ahrens will be closing after New Years Day. But in the future, she’d like to find a way to become a year round Christmas store, or carry seasonal items for other holidays.
For now, Vonnie’s Wreaths and Things is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
