CADILLAC — Wexford and Missaukee County Republicans stayed away from the ballot on Tuesday while Democrats showed up.
That’s unsurprising in a presidential election year in which an incumbent is running for re-election.
Turnout was lower than it was for the last presidential primary, in 2016.
In Wexford County on Tuesday, 26% of registered voters cast ballots, significantly less than the 34% who turned out for the 2016 presidential primary.
But the 2016 presidential primary had contested races in both parties’ primaries.
This year, only the Democratic race was considered competitive, as no one seriously expects incumbent President Donald Trump to lose the Republican nomination.
Turnout was even lower in 2012, when President Barack Obama ran for re-election; just 16.42% of registered voters cast ballots in Wexford County that year.
Missaukee County’s voter turnout was similar, with 28.07% of registered voters casting a ballot either in person or via absentee ballot. In 2016, turnout was 39%, while it was 22% in 2012.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen estimated that 40% of Tuesday’s voters were Democrats compared to 25% in 2016 and just 7% in 2012.
In Wexford County, party turnout also yo-yoed over the three most recent primaries. On Tuesday, 47% of the voters cast Republican ballots while 49.9% cast Democratic ballots. In 2016, voter turnout was about 68% Republican and 32% Democratic compared to 2012’s 93.5% Republican turnout.
ABSENTEE VOTERS
Thousands of local voters cast absentee ballots on Tuesday.
In Missaukee County, about 30% of the ballots cast were absentee. County Clerk Jessica Nielsen isn’t convinced that it’s because of the new laws.
The county maintains a permanent absentee list for people who always want an absentee ballot and did not issue more ballots than the number of people already on that list.
However, clerks noticed that more people are asking to be put on the permanent absentee ballot list, Nielsen said.
“I think going forward we’re going to see that number increase,‘ Nielsen said.
People did take advantage of same-day voter registration. There were 13 in Missaukee County on Tuesday.
