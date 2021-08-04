MARION — Marion Public Schools voters passed a bond proposal by 25 votes during Tuesday’s August Primary.
Voters in six voting precincts from Osceola and Clare counties passed the bond proposal by a tally of 193 yes votes to 168 no votes. The district asked its community to pass a 12-year tax bonding proposal that would be used for remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings but also for preparing, developing and improving them.
The estimated millage that would be levied for the bonds in 2021 is 0.85 mills, which equates to a zero-mill net increase over the prior year. The current rate is 3.9 mills and if the bond is passed it will remain at 3.9 mills.
Elementary improvements will include removal and replacement of asphalt and base of the parking lot, new door hardware, replacement of ceiling tiles, replacement of damaged doors, new flooring, kitchen improvements, renovated bathrooms, new LED lighting and lighting controls for energy savings and heating and air quality upgrades.
At the Marion Junior/Senior High School, improvements include removal and replacement of asphalt and base of the parking lot, new fire alarm system, light controls for energy savings, replacement of main electrical distribution panel, new parking lot lights and new flooring.
This list of items to be upgraded was created by a committee of school board members, community members, architects, construction managers and staff members.
The results of the election are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers. The board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Osceola County Courthouse.
