LAKE CITY — Voters elected to support Missaukee County’s recycling center.
In Tuesday’s ballot proposal, Missaukee County voters agreed to a new 0.25 mill levy to fund recycling center operations and capital projects.
“We are very excited that the recycling millage passed,‘ said Precia Garland, Missaukee County administrator, in an email Tuesday. “It will provide stable operating and capital projects funding for the next 10 years to continue recycling activities in Missaukee County.‘
“I’m really excited, I’m really pleased that people in Missaukee County found value in recycling,‘ and supported the center with their votes, said Sherry Blaszak, manager of the Missaukee Conservation District.
Missaukee County voters supported the recycling center millage 1,750 to 1,352, according to an unofficial tally provided by the Missaukee County Clerk’s office late Tuesday.
The millage was less popular in Pioneer, Norwich and West Branch townships, the only Missaukee County precincts to reject the ballot proposal, though the margins were slim; the biggest gap was in Pioneer Township, where 49 people voted no and 34 voted yes. In West Branch, it was 46 in favor and 47 opposed.
In Missaukee County’s most populous precinct, the proposal was accepted by more than 100 votes. Lake Township voters were in favor of the recycling center millage, 400 to 297.
Lake City and McBain voters also voted in favor of the millage; unofficial results were 119 to 69 in Lake City and 69 to 39 in McBain.
For the past decade, the Recycling Center, which is owned by Missaukee County but operated by the Missaukee Conservation District, has received a rural development grant from the USDA that funds operations at the recycling center.
Not this year.
The USDA rejected the grant application, forcing the county to use the recycling center’s savings, intended for capital projects, to keep the doors open.
But the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
County leaders decided to ask voters to approve the 0.25 millage to support the recycling center in case the county’s application for the USDA grant is rejected in the future.
“An application for recycling operations funding was submitted to USDA again for FY21 and we will likely hear in June or July if that application was approved,‘ Garland said.
If the county receives a USDA grant, the millage would not be levied in full, officials have said.
