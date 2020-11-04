MESICK — Despite some initial confusion about the Springville Township EMS millage renewal, voters still turned out in support of the proposal on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, the millage passed by a tally of 641-175.
Earlier this year, some residents questioned why the millage was on the ballot, since a very similar one appeared on the August ballot and was approved.
Springville Township Clerk Jessica Boonstra said when the millage (which was an increase from 0.75 to 3 mills to fund the Mesick Rescue Squad) was originally approved a few years ago, it was for the period of 2018-2019, however, township officials mistakenly believed it was for the period of 2019-2020.
Officials didn’t realize the ballot language in August didn’t include 2020 because they were under the impression that year already was covered by the previous approved millage, Boonstra said.
If the millage didn't get approved Tuesday, the Mesick Rescue Squad would have missed out on $160,000, said Allen Sherburne, squad captain.
Mesick Rescue Squad is funded by millages in Antioch, Springville, half of Wexford, and half of Hanover townships in Wexford County. They also serve residents in Slagle Township, but since the township opted out of supporting the squad through a millage a couple years ago, they now bill those residents after they provide services.
Sherburne said if they don’t receive the 2020 millage money from Springville Township, they likely would have had to fall back on savings they had previously set aside to purchase a new ambulance.
As their current diesel-fueled ambulance continues to age and tack on miles, Sherburne said it’s becoming more and more expensive to maintain. Another concern he has if they had been forced to dip into their savings is not being able to upgrade necessary equipment such as their rescue snowmobile, which is getting close to 30 years old.
The millage renewal approved on Tuesday, along with the renewal approved in August, means the Mesick Rescue Squad is funded by Springville Township through 2024.
Wexford County's election results won't be official until Thursday, when they are certified by the board of canvassers.
