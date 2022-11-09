MARION — Residents in Marion Township voted to oppose a township road millage proposal.
The proposal, which would have increased the township's current road millage by up to one mill, was opposed by 360 no votes and 293 yes votes.
If passed, the millage would have raised an estimated $50,000 in its first year for road purposes.
These results are considered unofficial until they've been reviewed by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers, which should occur within the next day or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.