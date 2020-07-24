CADILLAC — Wexford County voters will have four countywide millage renewals to decide that will have a lasting impact on multiple services including animal control, public transportation, Michigan State University Extension, and those directed at helping senior citizens.
Collectively, the four millage renewals are seeking up to roughly 2 mills total that taxpayers would have to fund annually. The millages including the Animal Control Fund renewal, the MSU Extension/4-H services renewal, senior citizens renewal, and public transportation renewal.
Animal Control Fund Millage renewal
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support the operation of animal control and the animal shelter. The millage seeks up to 0.2 mills for four years and in the first year is estimated to generate $205,616.58.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said having animal control is another level of safety provided to county residents. Instead of having uniformed officers having to do investigations for things such as animal cruelty and dog bites, trained animal control officers perform that duty leaving his deputies and other law enforcement to focus on other areas of concern.
He said if the millage is renewed it would allow the Wexford County Animal Shelter to continue operating as it has as well as pay for things such as heat and utilities, animal food and care, animal control employees' wages, uniforms, and equipment. Without the millage renewal, it is likely all services related to animal control would cease on Jan. 1.
"We are fortunate that we have a lot of donations, but without the millage, we can't operate," Taylor said.
Michigan State University Extension Services and 4-H renewal
For continued support of 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture, and other community education programs, MSUE is asking voters to renew a millage for up to 0.17 mills for five years. If approved, it is estimated it could generate up to $174,727.76 in the first year.
MSU Extension District 6 Director Shari Spoelman said there are two things she wants voters to know about the millage. First, it is a renewal request and not a new tax. Second, she said what it will cost most people in the county is not a lot of money. Spoelman said for the average homeowner with a home with a market value of $100,200, the total annual payment is $8.50.
The millage helps to provide full-time 4-H for the county and as a result, the programing has grown since the millage was first voted in. While animal-related clubs are part of 4-H, Spoleman said it allows for other youth programming such as the model train club, baking club, and natural resources club.
The millage also allows for there to be a secretary in the extension office as well as pays the lease of the office space.
"It is important to understand with the cooperative extension we need local funding to match the state and federal funding we bring in. In Wexford County, it is a 4-to-1 return on investment," she said. "Without local funding, we would have very minimal services."
Older Citizens Services Millage renewal
The proposal is asking county voters to continue to support senior citizens' services through the council on aging. The millage seeks up to 1 mill for five years and in the first year is estimated to generate $933,718.
Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Kimmel said passing the renewal would allow for two-thirds of its funding to remain in place. The remaining one-third of funding is tied to specific clients or services.
She also said programs like homemaking, personal care, lawn care, snow removal, and the foot care clinic would continue as they have been. With the renewal, Kimmel said the basic custodial care that helps to keep the elderly in their homes and out of adult care facilities would continue.
She also said the millage helps to provide funding to Meals on Wheels, the Cadillac and Manton senior centers, and the senior companion program through Catholic Human Services.
If the millage renewal was to fail, Kimmel said most of those programs and funding opportunities would no longer exist or be greatly reduced. She also said those programs that are based on cost-sharing would go up.
"I don't know if we could continue without it," she said.
Public Transportation Services renewal
The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority also known as the WexExpress is asking the public to renew a millage of 0.6 mills for six years. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $596,230.96 in the first year for providing funds for operating the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority for public transportation purposes.
Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson the renewal is an operating millage that raises about 28% of the total budget. The remaining 72% is made up of state and federal grant funding as well as fares and contracts from the service's riders, according to Thompson.
In 2019, Thompson said the WexExpress provided 147,000 rides and that year was third straight the entity had seen record-breaking ridership. In 2020, that trend was expected to continue with ridership projected to eclipse 150,000 but COVID-19 put an end to that. While slowed due to the pandemic, Thompson said it is expected that 130,000 will be given once the year ends.
If the millage doesn't pass, Thompson said the service would not look as it does now and would likely be about 20% of what it is now.
"It would be a very limited service and probably only exclusively contract fares and maybe a little demand and response ridership," Thompson said.
