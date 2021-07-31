CADILLAC — Those looking for a little inspiration while running the 5K course at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park north of Cadillac need only reach the next mile marker.
Along the entire length of the course, park volunteers have installed massive rocks featuring the engraved names of local veterans, along with the distance remaining until the finish line.
Kenneth Joynt, Richard Munson, Pat Somerville, Duane Briggs, and Olympian Paul McMullen — who served in the U.S. Coast Guard — all have been honored with rocks at the course.
Park organizer Roger Bandeen said the rocks came from the property of Nancy and Doug DeVore, who live near Camp Cadillac in Osceola County.
Getting the rocks to the park was no cakewalk, considering the largest one weighs more than 10,000 pounds. Bandeen said park supporter Mark Potter talked to area business owner Jason Lutke, who offered to donate his heavy equipment for the purpose of the hauling the rocks. It took 16 trips, each carrying 30 tons of rocks, to transport them all to the park.
The larger rocks were used for the mile markers while local artist Mike Crosby assembled a starting line made up of some of the smaller stones stacked on top of each other.
“We spent a lot of time crawling over those rocks, looking for the ones with character,” Crosby said. “This veterans group works for the community. That’s why I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Cadillac Area Public Schools cross country and track coach Trevor Thiebaut said he’s run on more than 100 courses in his day but none quite like the 5K course at the VSV Park.
“This is 15 years in the making for me,” Thiebaut said. “Cadillac’s never had a good cross country course and now they do.”
The course, which meets all Michigan High School Athletic Association standards for regional competitions, will be used by the CAPS and Manton Consolidated Schools cross country teams. Bandeen said they’re always open for more schools interested in using the course.
On Aug. 7, the park will host the Paul McMullen Memorial 5k Run/Walk.
