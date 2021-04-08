Waitlist available for single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

CADILLAC — There was good news Wednesday for people in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties who'd prefer to get as few shots as possible.
District Health Department No. 10, which serves the above three counties as well as seven others, announced that health department residents who prefer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can get on a waiting list.
Until now, it's not been possible to reserve a specific vaccine brand; you typically get what you get.
But unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires just one dose, making it preferable for people who would have difficulty making two appointments or who loathe injections.
DHD No. 10 announced the creation of a Johnson and Johnson waitlist on Wednesday and also brought attention to the department's second-dose waitlist. Generally, people get their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine from the same place that they got their first dose. However, for people who can't return to the original source for their second dose, the health department has a waitlist for people who need a second dose.
All of those waitlists, as well as a scheduling link so you can schedule your vaccine appointment, are available here: https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/
For Osceola County residents, who live in the Central Michigan District Health Department, the vaccine registration link is available here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up
On Wednesday, the local counties continued adding new COVID-19 cases and the health departments reported new deaths for the counties.
Though District Health Department No. 10 had previously announced that the department would stop updating the COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis, the department had decided to update the daily cases and deaths using a different tool.
DHD No. 10 reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in Wexford County on Wednesday, bringing the county to a pandemic total of 2,013. The department also listed one new death, the county's 26th (state data shows the county at 27, though it's not uncommon for state and local department data to vary somewhat).
In Missaukee County, DHD No. 10 reported 15 new cases, bringing the county very close to its 1,000th case; as of Thursday afternoon, Missaukee County has had 996 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Missaukee County has had 13 deaths.
Lake County showed three new cases, for a pandemic total of 439, with 11 deaths.
In Osceola County, Central Michigan District Health Department reported 26 new cases, for a pandemic total of 1,263. There have been 24 deaths.
Statewide cases reached 715,478, an increase of more than 8,000 since the day before. Statewide deaths are at 16,327, an increase of 30.
