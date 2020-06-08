No one can argue the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t leave many facets of the nation scrambling when it first started to hit the United States.
In particular, the health care systems took the brunt of that as they tried to battle with the novel virus. Many parts of the country were caught unprepared for a pandemic of this scale, running out of space in hospitals and lacking adequate supplies for doctors and nurses. However, some states’ health care systems were better equipped to deal with the onslaught of the virus than others.
To determine the states that had the best health infrastructure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 14 unique metrics. The data set ranges from the state’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness funding per capita to the share of the population that is uninsured and the number of hospital beds per capita.
Overall, Michigan ranked 46th in the country. To break it down further, Michigan was 41st in public health emergency preparedness funding per capita; 21st in public hospital system quality; 43rd in public health care spending per capita; 32nd in the number of hospital beds per capita; and 31st in epidemiology workforce per capita.
The top five states according to the WalletHub study included North Dakota (1), West Virginia (2), Mississippi (3), Tennessee (4), and Oklahoma (5). The bottom five states were Connecticut (50), Maryland (49), Virginia (48), New York (47), and Michigan (46), according to WalletHub.
Other Great Lakes region states also failed to crack the top 25 including Indiana (41), Wisconsin (37), and Ohio (29). Those Great Lakes region states in the top 25 included Illinois (24) and Minnesota (22).
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Joe Santangelo said he finds it hard to comment directly on the ranking of Michigan for various reasons.
First, he doesn’t know what was and is going on in other states. If you look at the death rate in Michigan, Santangelo said it’s higher than some states but lower than others. When you look at some of the top-ranking states such as West Virginia, Santangelo said they haven’t tested as many people as Michigan and also was one of the last states to take similar restrictions that Michigan did.
“It doesn’t make me think they are getting better care than in other states. (WalletHub) didn’t look at patient care specifically,‘ he said. “The methods they used were looking at state public health emergency health preparedness, funding, and ICU beds, but it didn’t look at other things (health care professionals) try to do to care for patients.‘
Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Trust for America’s Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, United Health Foundation, The Health Resources and Services Administration, Kaiser Family Foundation, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Association of Public Health Laboratories and American Telemedicine Association.
While things like funding, health care system quality, spending and number of beds are important things, Santangelo said they are less important when compared to other things including what the hospital did to prepare for the surge of patients, what they do when they have them and how they are going to protect those who are not sick.
“The response from Munson Healthcare, Munson Cadillac, and the local medical community are linked. There was nothing the hospital did on its own the doctors in Cadillac didn’t have input on and vice-versa,‘ he said.
That, however, doesn’t mean there aren’t some things that could have been done differently now that they have the benefit of looking back at the early stages of the pandemic, according to Santangelo.
At first, Santangelo said health professionals were concentrated on how to care for the sickest patients with COVID-19. He said that focus was due to the belief that hospitals, including Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, were going to be flooded with patients who were dying in hallways. Thankfully Santangelo said that didn’t happen, but initially neither did the thought of followup care for patients.
Also during the pandemic, Santangelo said medical professionals didn’t have the luxury of time to decide if a procedure or drug was a good fit for treating patients sick with the virus.
“Normally, if I look at a study in a medical journal the data has been combed through so when I read it I have to ask does it apply to my patients,‘ he said. “Now we know we have to move fast, but it is a challenge because we have to get it right. It is a lot easier when the choice you are making is what sandwich is better, but in these life and death choices, you have to get it right. You don’t want to be the last in line, but you also don’t want to jump on (a procedure/medicine) too soon.‘
Santangelo said once surgical procedures were halted, it allowed the hospital to expand its ICU capabilities. He said they were able to take the entire post-op recovery area and turn it into ICU, which turned eight beds into 28. It was those types of things that the WalletHub data didn’t take into account, according to Santangelo.
Moving forward, Santangelo said Munson Healthcare is better prepared if there is a second wave or another pandemic.
“We have learned a lot that we can use for COVID-19, the next pandemic, or even the next day,‘ he said.
