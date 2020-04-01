CADILLAC — Walmart says it will start taking employee's temperatures when they report to work.
Running a fever is a symptom of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of Americans in 2020.
Walmart announced that the company is sending infrared thermometers to its stores so that employees can have their temperature checked before beginning work.
However, it could take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive at stores, clubs and distribution centers.
It was not immediately clear when the Cadillac Walmart store will get thermometers for its employees. A store manager who answered the phone on Tuesday said she wasn't authorized to comment. A media relations contractor did not immediately provide an answer.
Masks and gloves were due to arrive sooner, in one to two weeks, according to a news release.
Walmart said the company was issuing "6-20-100 guidance" to its employees.
That means: people should remain six feet from each other, wash their hands for 20 seconds, and stay home if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.