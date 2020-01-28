CADILLAC — If you’ve ever thought of becoming a Michigan State Police trooper but the uncertainty of where you’d be sent to live and work held you back, times are changing.
“Not knowing was a big factor,‘ said Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll, an MSP public information officer.
MSP is spreading the message that recruits have more say in the geography of their career than in years past.
While state police can’t make any promises, “Odds are, (recruits) are going to get, at the very least, their second pick,‘ Carroll said.
Over the course of a whole career with MSP, recruits might find that they want to move in order to specialize in certain kinds of jobs, Carroll said. Specialty teams are more common in metro areas. But that’s all up to the individual.
“Mandatory transfers haven’t happened in years,‘ Carroll said.
It used to be that recruits wouldn’t know which post they’d be assigned to until after their training started. Now, recruits know where they’ll be assigned when they start recruit school.
“If you have a pick, and you want to make it back to a certain area, we’re going to make it happen,‘ Carroll said.
That means married recruits can become troopers without asking their spouses to give up good jobs.
The news is even better for current law enforcement officers who want to make the jump from city or county law enforcement; current law enforcement officers are guaranteed the post of their choosing, Carroll said.
MSP is urging people interested in becoming troopers to reach out to local MSP recruiters. In Cadillac, newly-trained recruiters include Marion Vermilya, Caleb Killingbeck and Andrea Tillman.
State Police are looking to diversify their ranks, Carroll said. He encouraged prospective recruits to reach out to MSP recruiters who can speak more specifically about their backgrounds and what it’s like to be a trooper. To speak to one of them, call the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040 and ask to speak to a recruiter.
