CADILLAC — The results are in: no seats will change on Cadillac City Council.
Incumbent Ward 2 council member Tiyi Schippers defeated challenger Matthew Reinertson by a tally of 867 to 713 votes in unofficial results Tuesday night.
Vote tallies by precinct are as follows: 264 to 259 votes in the first precinct, 244 to 197 in the second precinct, and 359 to 257 in the third precinct.
After election results came in, Schippers thanked the community for giving her the opportunity to serve.
“I will continue to do so to the best of my ability,” Schippers said. “To keep Cadillac moving forward for all the people who live here.”
Growth and moving forward have been themes in Schippers’ campaign.
“I think what we’re doing, working together with the staff and council with this positive-growth mindset, is what’s going to keep revenues positive and keep us able to grow and provide the services that our citizens deserve,” Schippers previously told the Cadillac News.
Following her victory, Schippers wished the best for her challenger, Reinertson, who also wished Schippers the best of luck upon finding out he had lost.
“I appreciate everyone that did support me,” Reinertson said. “Unfortunately, elections sometimes force small communities to divide somewhat. It’s very important as the results come in that we get back together and make decisions that are in the best interests of the city of Cadillac.”
Reinertson previously told the Cadillac News that he wanted to be a voice on council for people that might not feel like they currently have a voice.
“I think one of the biggest challenges is any decision, there’s always people that are unhappy,” Reinertson said. “And so I think the biggest challenge is to find what’s best for the city but still letting the people know that have difference of opinions that we’ve listened, their opinion matters and we want to keep hearing from them.”
Schippers has been a council member since 2010, after she ran unopposed for the Ward 2 seat when Tom Dyer announced he was not seeking re-election.
This was the first time Reinertson ran for a seat on the Cadillac City Council.
Incumbent Ward 4 council member Stephen King faced no challenger during the election and incumbent Mayor Carla Filkins defeated challenger and sitting council member Bryan Elenbaas, who will be retaining his Ward 1 seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.