Warm and wet winter predicted

CADILLAC — Fall is in the air. So let's turn our attention now to winter, for a moment, shall we?
The Old Farmer's Almanac (that's the yellow farmer's almanac with the "four seasons" drawing on the cover; there's another, similarly named almanac, but we're talking about the old one today) launched its 228th edition this week, according to its social media channels and the fact that a copy of it landed on the Cadillac News's desk.
The almanac is known for long-range weather predictions, and it's release always spurs news stories about the coming year's weather.
“Somebody in here predicted you’d be calling,‘ teased Andy Sullivan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Gaylord office, when the Cadillac News phoned him to ask about the almanac's predictions for Winter 2019-2020.
The Weather Service and the Almanac mostly agree about what's in store for the Cadillac area this winter.
The Old Farmer's Almanac, which places Cadillac in its "Lower Lakes" region, predicts Winter 2019-2020 will be "warmer than normal with above-average precipitation" with snowfall above normal in Ohio and below normal "in most other places." But we're very close to the border with another region—the almanac places Traverse City in the "Upper Midwest" and predicts the same for temperature with "near-to above-normal snowfall."
Across the two regions, the almanac is predicting a "parade of snowstorms."
While the Weather Service has not yet completed its long-term forecast for the region, Sullivan used Climate Prediction Center data to compare long-term government forecasts to the almanac's predictions.
The Climate Prediction Center forecasts normal-to slightly above-normal temperatures and precipitation this winter through February, Sullivan said.
The almanac predicts the coldest weather will come in early December, early-to-mid January, late-January to early February and in late February, according to its summary.
The almanac also predicts another rainy spring and summer in 2020.
The almanac says it uses "a secret formula that was devised by the founder of this Almanac, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792" to make its predictions.
Sunspots, magnetic storms on the sun, play a part in the almanac's forecasting, as do climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns, and meteorology, the almanac states in a "How We Predict the Weather" explainer.
The almanac claims its temperature forecasts were 88.9% accurate last year while its precipitation forecast accuracy was 72.2%.
Long-term forecasting can be tricky because there are so many different factors, Sullivan said.
Some things, like a strong El Nino, historically set up a pattern (but El Nino looks likely to be weak this year), he said.
If you're more of an indoor person or just always have an umbrella handy regardless of the forecast, the almanac has other predictions, including the best time to garden based on astrological signs.
