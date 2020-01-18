CADILLAC — Through several years of trial and error, Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeff Dietlin has finely tuned the skills he needs to build an impressive ice tree. All he needs now is some cold weather.
"Mother Nature's been fighting us," Dietlin said. "Every time we start up the water, we get hit with a warm spell. We really haven't even been able to turn it on yet."
When Dietlin proposed the idea of building an ice tree in Cadillac several years ago, he said he never would have thought that lack of cold temperatures would be an issue this far into the season.
To create the tree, city crews hoist water nozzles high above the ground on a pole and when temperatures are cold enough, they turn on the water, which sprinkles down through a wire wrapping around the pole.
In order for conditions to be cold enough to turn moving water into ice, Dietlin said temperatures need to be well below the freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. So far this season, temperatures that cold have been fleeting.
The first couple years of building the tree was a learning experience for Dietlin, who figured out that it isn't a good idea to use a real tree as the foundation for the ice tree: the year he did that, it snapped in two and the tree turned into an amorphous blob of ice.
While last year's tree got off to a slow start similar to this year, Dietlin said consistently cold temperatures the rest of the winter created the largest tree he's ever been able to build.
"It was three times as big as it was the year before," Dietlin said.
Although sporadic temperatures changes have presented challenges this winter, Dietlin said he's confident that consistent cold will soon return and ice tree building will commence.
The Cadillac ice tree is located at the Chris Blackburn Memorial Skatepark on Chestnut Street.
