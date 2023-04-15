CADILLAC — Warm temperatures this week drew people out to local parks and playgrounds — many for the first time this year — to enjoy the springtime weather.
People were walking, running, riding their bikes, fishing and doing other activities at the Cadillac City Park on Tuesday, which saw temperatures reach into the 70s.
Alex Frosty and Tyler Kuchta set up a blanket near the Cadillac City Dock to have a picnic and celebrate a special occasion.
“It’s our one-year anniversary,” Frosty said.
At the playground nearby, off the Keith McKellop Walkway, dozens of kids were playing outside with their families.
Bethany Flint brought her children, Royston and Elliston Joeres, who wasted no time climbing and riding all the playground equipment they could see.
Flint said with temperatures warming, they’ve been trying to get outside, although this week was the first time this year that temperatures have been relatively decent.
“We tried to go to Kenwood Park a few weeks ago, but it was pretty cold,” Flint said. “The kids have been cooped up too long.”
Another family at the playground was Elizabeth Bessey with her two children, Emerson and Wayland.
“He’s been begging to come to the park,” said Bessey in regard to 4-year-old Wayland, who sees the playground everyday on his way to preschool.
Wayland said his favorite thing about the playground is the swings, although the thing he’s most looking forward to about summer is “fishing in the lake.”
