CADILLAC — Consistently warm temperatures and steady rainfall are typical signs winter is finally over.
For farmers, the warmer weather is a sign of another thing: planting season.
The weather has cooperated so far for people like Carmichael Farm owner Gary Carmichael. Despite the recent up and down temperatures, Carmichael said everything is still on schedule.
“We’ve already started to fertilize, and then we’ll continue on through next week and the following week,” he said.
Carmichael said the weeklong warm stretch in mid-April helped many farmers by warming up the soil.
He said this helps crops like corn and soybean, which need the soil to be around 55 degrees. The ideal temperature is around 70 degrees.
Moisture is another key component of a good planting season. Missaukee County Farm Bureau board president Jodi DeHate said last year was dry toward the end of May. This was because there was less snow early in the year and not as much rain during the spring and summer.
DeHate said this year she thinks there is enough water in the soil right now, but things could change in the coming weeks.
“You’re hopeful that the weather cooperates and things go well, knowing full well that there’s going to be breakdowns and weather won’t cooperate,” she said.
Achieving the right temperature and rainfall is something farmers depend on for a successful year. Gingrich Meadows Manager Brandon Gingrich said they like temperatures to be in the 60s in May and in the 70s and 80s in June and July.
Gingrich said around an inch of rainfall a week is perfect. Too much rain or moisture can be a problem however because it could kill the crop.
“Too much moisture can delay your planting time and it also can drown out young plants,” he said. “If you happen to get in all four or five inch rain and it doesn’t dry right up, it could smother all the young plants that you put in.”
Timing is another crucial part of the planting season for farmers. Gingrich Meadows herdsman Eric Martin said farmers want everything to be done as timely and efficiently as possible in order to take advantage of weather opportunities.
“This sets up the whole rest of the year,” Martin said. “If you get your corn in late, you might miss growing opportunities where it might be warm for days or you might get a good rain that really helps those plants. If your corn is in late, maybe you miss that opportunity.”
Martin said this can also affect farmers during October because they’ll end up harvesting their crops late. If they’re too early, he said farmers run the risk of losing their crops due to frost or flooding and have to redo everything.
“This time of year it’s very important to be timely and efficient just to make sure everything else lines up and set you up for success for the rest of the year,” he said.
While farmers can’t control the weather, there are some things farmers try to do to combat it. Carmichael said some farmers use irrigation when it becomes dry. He said potato farmers always have irrigation because they grow their crops in sand, which dries up quicker than soil.
Cold temperatures can be combated with windmills to create air movement. Carmichael said orchard farmers utilize this to adjust the temperature at night.
Moisture is harder to combat. Carmichael said when there is too much rain, they have to hope it dries off soon and the water runs away.
Cost is another area farmers look out for during planting season. Carmichael said fertilizer prices have gone down between 50% and 60%, but are still higher than they were before the pandemic.
To adjust to those higher costs, he said some farmers used less fertilizer or only fertilize certain areas and used manure as a substitute.
Fuel and equipment parts are another costly input for farmers during planting season. Gingrich said he uses around 1,000 gallons a week.
Since farmers can’t cut back on certain inputs like fuel, Gingrich said it’s about staying ahead of things. This means repairing equipment early to be prepared in time for planting season.
“The only thing we can do is manage our inputs and be as absolutely as efficient as possible,” he said. “That’s what we have control over.”
The biggest concern for farmers going into the planting season is the unknown. Martin said they never know when a problem might arise, so preparation is always important.
“It’s always easier to fix one small problem than to let that problem accumulate into a couple of bigger ones,” he said.
As the planting season approaches, Carmichael said it’s always a focal point for farmers because it’s how they make their living. Like many of us, he is hoping for good weather so farmers like him can have a successful year.
“Their livelihood for their personal life and their business is on the line every year,” he said.
