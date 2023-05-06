Summertime is concert season, when many people travel long distances to see their favorite musicians perform.
One needn’t go far, however, to hear quality live music.
Free shows are scheduled throughout the summer in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
Upbeat Cadillac and Reed City Crossroads Picnic Showcase
The Upbeat Cadillac and Reed City’s Crossroads Picnic Showcase music series are both entering their 28th years and organizer Tim Scully said he’s excited for another year.
“What I enjoy most is how it brings different people together from different backgrounds,” he said. “It’s just a positive thing.”
The two music concert series are part of a week-long tour the visiting artists take around Northern Michigan. The shows in Cadillac will take place every Thursday from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion along Lake Cadillac, starting on June 22. The shows in Reed City will take place every Friday from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at Rambadt Park, starting on June 23.
Scully said each artist will either play two one-hour sets with a 15-minute break or play straight through for an hour and 45 minutes. Every concert is free to the public.
“People can bring picnics and coolers,” he said. “Nobody cares if anyone has a drink or a bottle of wine. It’s like a picnic every week with entertainment.”
The concert series will kick off with the WT Fabulous band on June 22 in Cadillac and June 23 in Reed City. Scully said this band features an energetic mix of pop, classic rock, and rhythm and blues. Organissimo will visit the area next with some funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
In July, musical acts Rodney Whitaker, Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars, Paul Nelson, and Planet D Nonet will each take the stage. These acts will feature blues, rock and more.
Attendees will see the Metro Soul Band, Wendell Harrison, Auntie Kim and Uneek Soul, and the Men of Leisure in August. These acts will play a variety of music such as Motown, RnB, pop, jazz, soul, blues and rock.
Donations and volunteers are needed to support the music concerts. Scully said donations are used to support the concerts and performers. Volunteers will be asked to help with set-up and tear down, pass out programs, put up signage and go around to ask for goodwill offerings.
“We really need help in both Reed City and Cadillac,” Scully said.
Scully is also looking for housing in the area to give the artists a place to stay while in town. Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or can offer a place for the bands to stay can call Scully at (616) 437-0101 or email him at moover.ts@gmail.com.
“Community support is very important,” Scully said. “It’s the glue that holds it all together.”
• Upbeat Cadillac:
• June 22: WT Fabulous
• June 29: Organissimo
• July 6: Rodney Whitaker
• July 13: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars
• July 20: Paul Nelson
• July 27: Planet D Nonet
• Aug 3: Metro Soul Band
• Aug 10: Wendell Harrison
• Aug 17: Auntie Kim and Uneek Soul
• Aug 24: Men of Leisure
• Reed City’s Crossroads Picnic Showcase:
• June 23: WT Fabulous
• June 30: Organissimo
• July 7: Rodney Whitaker
• July 14: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars
• July 21: Paul Nelson
• July 28: Planet D Nonet
• Aug 4: Metro Soul Band
• Aug 11: Wendell Harrison
• Aug 18: Auntie Kim and Uneek Soul
• Aug 25: Men of Leisure
Clam Lake Band
Also playing a number of times in Cadillac this summer will be the 40-member Clam Lake Band.
Performances are scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cadillac-Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7 — all Mondays.
Music in the Park
In Missaukee County, the Music in the Park series in Lake City is returning for another year.
Performers in this series represent a variety of genres, including modern country, Irish music, gospel, Latin/folk and Americana.
Shows are held on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.
Performers booked for this year’s series include The Wolf Love Band on June 15, Inland String Band on June 22, Free Indeed on July 6, the Cambio Band on July 13, the Blue Water Ramblers on July 20, the Adam Joynt Band on July 27, and The Foresters on Aug. 3.
Manton Trails
On Saturdays throughout the summer, Manton Trails offers free live music concerts to guests of Manton Trails RV Park, Hotel and Campground. Local residents are also welcome at no charge.
Acoustic classic, pop country oldies, reggae, classic rock, blues, rockabilly and Motown are some of the genres on display at these shows, which are held from 7 to 10 p.m.
This year’s lineup includes Mark Weaks on July 1, Devin Weber on July 8, Ray Townsend on July 22, John Sager on July 29, Jason Peek on Aug. 5, Jack Leaver on Aug. 12, Ray Townsend on Aug. 19 and John Sager on Aug. 26.
The campground is located at 9661 North 39 Road.
